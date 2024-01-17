King Charles Will Be Hospitalized Next Week to Treat an Enlarged Prostate, Buckingham Palace Reports

On the heels of breaking news today that the Princess of Wales is in hospital for roughly the next two weeks after a planned abdominal surgery , news also broke this morning that King Charles himself will undergo hospital treatment for an enlarged prostate, NBC News reports.

The Firm’s media team is in overdrive today—Kensington Palace released the statement about Kate this morning, and within an hour or so Buckingham Palace released a statement of its own regarding the King’s health. He will undergo a “corrective procedure” in hospital next week, the Palace said.

“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” the statement read. “His Majesty’s condition is benign, and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.”

It added that Charles, who is 75, will then go into recovery and his “public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

A Palace source told NBC News that the King “was keen to share the details of his diagnosis to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked, in line with public health advice.”

As with news regarding Kate’s health, we will continue to keep you updated on this developing story, and also like Kate, we send the King our best wishes.