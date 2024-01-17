King Charles Will Be Hospitalized Next Week to Treat an Enlarged Prostate, Buckingham Palace Reports

On the heels of breaking news today that the Princess of Wales is in hospital for roughly the next two weeks after a planned abdominal surgery, news also broke this morning that King Charles himself will undergo hospital treatment for an enlarged prostate, NBC News reports.
The Firm’s media team is in overdrive today—Kensington Palace released the statement about Kate this morning, and within an hour or so Buckingham Palace released a statement of its own regarding the King’s health. He will undergo a “corrective procedure” in hospital next week, the Palace said.
“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” the statement read. “His Majesty’s condition is benign, and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.”
It added that Charles, who is 75, will then go into recovery and his “public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”
A Palace source told NBC News that the King “was keen to share the details of his diagnosis to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked, in line with public health advice.”
As with news regarding Kate’s health, we will continue to keep you updated on this developing story, and also like Kate, we send the King our best wishes.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
The Money Issue
Conversations around money, especially amongst women and people of color, can be fraught, filled with emotion and shrouded in secrecy. When planning this digital issue, we knew we had to take a different approach.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
Roommates After 50
Middle age can be a time of huge change: career shifts, empty nests, relationship transformations. For some, sharing a space with a housemate can be a welcome salve.
By Lydia Horne
-
“There’s This Underlying Idea That if I Make It, I’ll Be Everyone’s Ticket to Never Having to Worry”
As the daughter of immigrants, Sharon Pak—who was part of the founding teams behind ColourPop and Insert Name Here—was the first person in her family to become wealthy. Here, the beauty entrepreneur describes navigating that reality.
By As told to Tanya Benedicto Klich
-
Why Prince William Was Asked to Have Dinner with King Charles the Night Queen Elizabeth Died, But Prince Harry Was Not
A fiery new book also claims that William spent that night at Charles' home on the Balmoral estate, but Harry stayed elsewhere.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
New Book Details the Exact Moment King Charles Found Out His Mother, Queen Elizabeth, Had Died
With just two words, Charles’ world completely changed.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
King Charles Is Apparently Closer to Princess Kate Than He Is His Own Son, Prince William
Charles spoke of his “beloved daughter-in-law” during a recent royal tour.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
King Charles Has Apparently Gone Rogue with His Christmas Day Speech
He is reportedly not consulting advisors and is speaking extemporaneously.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
King Charles Totally Loses His Cool With Queen Camilla In a Moment Body Language Expert Says “Lowers Her Status”
“Charles displays not just a bad temper but also disloyalty here.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Royal Family Crisis Talks Being Planned In the Aftermath of the Release of ‘Endgame’
Legal action is reportedly on the table.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Despite It All, King Charles Absolutely “Refuses” to Strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of Their Duke and Duchess of Sussex Titles
The reason is poignant.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
One of King Charles’ Siblings Was Adamant That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Be Evicted from Frogmore Cottage
Meanwhile, another sibling was “uneasy” about the decision.
By Rachel Burchfield