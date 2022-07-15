Prince William and Kate Middleton Will Probably Avoid the Sussexes on Their Trip to the U.S.
Not on purpose, but also kind of on purpose.
Prince William and Kate Middleton are off to America in 2022, to host the second Earthshot Prize awards ceremony (the first was in London in 2021, if you recall).
While they're there, it's likely that they'll visit a bunch of other people and places in an official capacity, but one meeting they're probably not leaving a gap in the schedule for? Hanging out with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children.
"It would be an ideal situation to take the time out to meet," said royal expert Neil Sean (via Express).
"When you think about it, both in the same country and away from prying eyes because it's a little bit easier to get away from the media over there because it's such a vast place.
"You can arrange to meet anywhere but sadly that will not be possible.
"They're planning a packed schedule with no private time for visits. Very nice and regally put."
So there's an argument that this perceived snub is all a question of logistics... until Sean adds the following: "This all centers upon the fact that William is finding it very hard to move on from all those allegations that Harry put out about him and his family via Oprah."
Because, like, yeah, of course they're going to be super busy, but there'll surely be evenings off, or a couple of hours here and there when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could come join them in whatever part of the country they're in for a quick dinner—or even, like, a coffee?
So this may not be deliberate, but it's also kinda-sorta super deliberate. Also, like, low-key, the Sussexes could at the very least be invited to the Prize itself. So, yeah. I mean, family matters are always complicated, aren't they.
With all of that said, let's not forget that royal expert though he may be, Sean doesn't necessarily have insight into the exact schedule the Cambridges are planning on, and they may very well hang out with the Sussexes after all. Only time will tell.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
