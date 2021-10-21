Today's Top Stories
New Photos Show Kate Middleton and Prince William Sharing Intimate Moments at the Earthshot Prize

The love is palpable.

By Iris Goldsztajn
london, england october 17 in this exclusive image released today on october 20, 2021 prince william, duke of cambridge and catherine, duchess of cambridge are seen together backstage during the inaugural earthshot prize awards 2021 at alexandra palace on october 17, 2021 in london, england photo by chris jacksongetty images
Chris JacksonGetty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton hosted the much-talked-about Earthshot Prize in London this past weekend, awarding funds to five winners who are working to fight the climate crisis.

Guests were asked to "consider the environment" when picking their outfits, so we saw Middleton rewear her lilac gown from the 2011 BAFTAs, and her husband sport a dark green velvet suit (not to mention Emma Watson in upcycled wedding dresses), but as is inherent in big public-facing events, we didn't really get to see what the atmosphere was like that night from the posed photos alone.

Enter: a series of three gorgeous candid black and white photos shot by Getty royal photographer Chris Jackson and released on Oct. 20. The photos beautifully capture the mood of the evening, and show the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sharing intimate moments that look absolutely full of love.

Here is the duke looking back at his grinning wife:

london, england october 17 in this exclusive image released today on october 20, 2021 prince william, duke of cambridge and catherine, duchess of cambridge are seen together backstage during the inaugural earthshot prize awards 2021 at alexandra palace on october 17, 2021 in london, england photo by chris jacksongetty images
Chris JacksonGetty Images

And here is the duchess tenderly placing a hand on her husband's back as they gaze at each other:

london, england october 17 in this exclusive image released today on october 20, 2021 prince william, duke of cambridge and catherine, duchess of cambridge are seen together backstage during the inaugural earthshot prize awards 2021 at alexandra palace on october 17, 2021 in london, england photo by chris jacksongetty images
Chris JacksonGetty Images

The third photo shows Prince William looking pensive backstage:

london, england october 17 in this exclusive image released today on october 20, 2021 prince william, duke of cambridge is seen backstage during the inaugural earthshot prize awards 2021 at alexandra palace on october 17, 2021 in london, england photo by chris jacksongetty images
Chris JacksonGetty Images

The royal couple shared the photos on Instagram, with the caption, "Behind the scenes at the first ever @EarthshotPrize Awards." They credited "@chrisjacksongetty for The Royal Foundation."

Royal fans were as in awe of the photos as you'd expect. "Like a scene from a fairytale," someone commented. "How lovely to see genuine love and affection," observed someone else. This is truly heartwarming stuff, folks.

