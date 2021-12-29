This Was Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Most-Liked Tweet of 2021

Prince William and Kate Middleton share a joint Twitter account followed by 2.3 million people. They often use the social media platform to share personal photos and promote different charities. Every message obviously gets a lot of attention, but there was one that stood out above the rest in 2021.

On July 12, the @KensingtonRoyal account shared a note to condemn the “racist abuse” aimed at at Team England players Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho. The footballers missed penalty kicks that helped Italy beat England in the Euro 2020 final, which resulted in the athletes receiving horrible messages on social media.

“I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night's match,” the tweet said. “It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable.”

The note was signed “W,” meaning that it was a personal message from William as opposed to a press statement from the Kensington Palace office. The post was liked over 108,200 times, making it the royal couple’s most-liked tweet of 2021.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted a few other messages that received huge attention (although not nearly as much as William’s football note). Their second most-liked tweet (99,200 likes) was a photo of Prince George, which was snapped by his mother ahead of his 8th birthday in late July.

Turning eight(!) tomorrow 🥳🎂📸 by The Duchess pic.twitter.com/1RI0fsXzDKJuly 21, 2021 See more

In third place is the family video released to celebrate William and Kate’s 10th wedding anniversary in April (95,100 likes).

Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C📹 @will_warr pic.twitter.com/eWNw1E8FLBApril 29, 2021 See more

A photo of William, Kate, and George cheering on England at a June 29 match came in fourth place, receiving 84,500 likes.

Incredible performance @England!#GERENG pic.twitter.com/QLOIJ9Ihn6June 29, 2021 See more

While the Kensington Palace account’s engagement numbers are quite impressive, they don’t even come close to the most-liked tweets on the @RoyalFamily account, which represents Queen Elizabeth. The announcement of Prince Philip’s death on April 9 garnered 581,200 likes, and retweeted 181,700 times.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPnApril 9, 2021 See more

The second and third most-liked tweets from the Royal Family were also about Prince Philip. On April 17 (the day of Philip’s funeral), a touching note of remembrance amassed 196,800 likes, while a photo of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip shared a day before the funeral got 176,200 likes.