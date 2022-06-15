Kate Middleton Said She's "In Good Hands" to Become Princess of Wales, Referring to Prince William

Prince William and Kate Middleton are poised to become Prince and Princess of Wales when Prince Charles accedes to the throne. (Though it won't be an automatic title change, it is traditional for the monarch's first-born to receive that title.)

Though Camilla Parker-Bowles technically holds the title of Princess of Wales, she doesn't use it, as a mark of respect towards Princess Diana, the beloved late royal who was last to go by the title.

Therefore, it's particularly significant that the Duchess of Cambridge will most likely become Princess of Wales, and she and her husband have been preparing assiduously for this impending role, by visiting Wales on repeated occasions in the past few years.

While they were last there, on the Saturday of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend, a royal fan captured the absolute sweetest moment on camera as the duke and duchess met locals gathered to see them.

Twitter user @hellen3030 posted the video, which shows the duchess in her Eponine red coat-dress shaking hands with members of the public. One person can be heard telling her, "You're gonna be a brilliant Princess of Wales." Middleton then answers, "That's very kind," before turning towards Prince William and saying, "I'm in good hands." SO CUTE????

@hellen3030 spoke to People about getting to spot the royal couple and their kids. "The Cambridges are humble and a lovely family," they said.

"I flew last minute from Miami to attend the Platinum Jubilee and decided to go to Cardiff the day before. I met wonderful people from all over the world wanting to meet them.

"We had no idea they were bringing Prince George and Princess Charlotte until later on. Once we met the Cambridges, we were all mesmerized by them. I missed my train back to London and arrived late to the Platinum Party at the Palace, but it was all worth it!"