Why Prince William's Holiday Travel Plans Don't Include His Family

The Wales family has released its 2023 Christmas card , but they aren't spending the entire holiday season together. Prince William is traveling without Kate Middleton and their children the week before Christmas—but it's for an important reason.

The prince is taking a last-minute trip to Kuwait with U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron, GBN reported on Monday. William is participating in the trip on behalf of his father, King Charles, to pay condolences and respects to His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His Late Highness Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah died on Saturday at age 86, per AP . GBN notes that the deceased royal had visited the U.K. three times this year, including for King Charles's coronation in May.

As People points out, William and Kate's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, have all been on holiday break from school since Friday. The unexpected trip may have hindered some of the family's plans to spend time together before Christmas Day.

The trip to Kuwait also isn't the only part of the holiday season William and Kate will be spending apart. Royal tradition dictates that men and women spend Christmas morning apart . The women have light fare, including fruit and toast, delivered to their rooms, while the men enjoy a heartier feast that includes eggs and meat. Kate and William will spend the rest of the day together, though, with the royal family attending services at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene before gathering for a holiday lunch and watching King Charles's annual Christmas speech.

