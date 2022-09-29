A Royal Fan Told Prince William and Princess Kate That Princess Diana Would Be Proud of Them

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
It's no secret that Prince William and Princess Kate are extremely popular with royal fans—and this was more than confirmed during their first visit to Wales since they became Prince and Princess of the British nation.
In Swansea, the royal couple went on a walkabout to meet local people, and were greeted by a woman who was very impressed with their parenting skills.
This royal fan told them, "The way you are raising your children..." (via Express).
William was very moved by this comment, telling her, "Oh, that's very sweet."
She then assured him, "They are incredible."
The father of three then joked for the benefit of the crowd, "We're looking for a babysitter," which made his wife smile happily at him.
The royal fan then told the heir, "Oh, I love you, you're so real. Diana would be so proud of you."
So, so sweet.
William and Kate are parents to Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. They famously use gentle parenting methods with their kids when they act up: They reportedly use a "chat sofa" to calmly speak to the child in question and explain the situation to them.
They are also trying to give their kids as normal a childhood as is possible within the confines of the Royal Family, which incidentally mirrors the kind of parenting that Princess Diana used to employ.
For example, William reportedly asks household staff not to wear suits in their home, because family homes don't typically feature a bunch of suited people. The Waleses also try to keep their children out of the spotlight except on the rare official engagements where they accompany their parents.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Khloé Kardashian Revealed Tristan Thompson Proposed, And She Said No
It didn't feel right for her.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle May Return to the U.K. in November to Receive an Award
She might be honored for her charity work.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Been Moved to the Bottom of the Royal Family Website
They're just above Prince Andrew...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle May Return to the U.K. in November to Receive an Award
She might be honored for her charity work.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Been Moved to the Bottom of the Royal Family Website
They're just above Prince Andrew...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Is a "Loose Cannon" for the Royal Family, Royal Expert Claims
She and Harry are unpredictable.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle's Latest Podcast Episode Has a Release Date, After Official Mourning for the Queen Ends
The duchess speaks to Margaret Cho.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Uses a Down-to-Earth Method to Keep Life Normal for George, Charlotte and Louis
It's the little things.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Met So Many Adorable Kids on First Trip to Wales Since the Queen's Death
4-year-old Theo looked *so happy* to meet her.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Andrew Reportedly Once Wanted to Remove King Charles From the Line of Succession
This is... um...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Royal Insiders Are in Damage Control Mode as 'The Crown' Prepares to Release New Episodes
They're especially worried about how it will portray Charles and Camilla.
By Iris Goldsztajn