A Royal Fan Told Prince William and Princess Kate That Princess Diana Would Be Proud of Them

It's no secret that Prince William and Princess Kate are extremely popular with royal fans—and this was more than confirmed during their first visit to Wales since they became Prince and Princess of the British nation.

In Swansea, the royal couple went on a walkabout to meet local people, and were greeted by a woman who was very impressed with their parenting skills.

This royal fan told them, "The way you are raising your children..." (via Express).

William was very moved by this comment, telling her, "Oh, that's very sweet."

She then assured him, "They are incredible."

The father of three then joked for the benefit of the crowd, "We're looking for a babysitter," which made his wife smile happily at him.

The royal fan then told the heir, "Oh, I love you, you're so real. Diana would be so proud of you."

So, so sweet.

William and Kate are parents to Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. They famously use gentle parenting methods with their kids when they act up: They reportedly use a "chat sofa" to calmly speak to the child in question and explain the situation to them.

They are also trying to give their kids as normal a childhood as is possible within the confines of the Royal Family, which incidentally mirrors the kind of parenting that Princess Diana used to employ.

For example, William reportedly asks household staff not to wear suits in their home, because family homes don't typically feature a bunch of suited people. The Waleses also try to keep their children out of the spotlight except on the rare official engagements where they accompany their parents.