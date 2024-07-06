Prince William and Princess Kate Secretly Donate Funds to Those Impacted By Hurricane Beryl

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly donated money to those impacted by Hurricane Beryl.

According to People, the Prince and Princess of Whales have "privately donated funds to people in the Caribbean impacted by the storm and continue to follow the situation closely," the publication confirmed.

Hurricane Beryl was a registered Category 4 Hurricane when it hit the Caribbean, devastating both Jamaica and the Cayman Islands. According to CNN, the storm is only "one of two hurricanes to ever last" more than four days as a major Hurricane "in the Atlantic basin before August." Hurricane Beryl was at one point the earliest Category 5 on record, and warm ocean waters along the storm's path are believed to have "helped the storm explode in strength."

At least eleven people have died as a result of the storm, according to The Associated Press.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness told CNN that as of July 4, "roughly 1,000 people remained in shelters, telecommunications were about 70% operational and that electricity that had gone down in 'some areas' was being restored."

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) A photo posted by on

“We are now into recovery phase so we are doing our assessments," the prime minister added, noting that two people on the island have been confirmed dead as a result of the storm. "Another two or three hours we’ll be able to give a full assessment as to what the damage is."

King Charles posted a heartfelt message to all those impacted by the storm on Instagram, saying in part that the royal family is "profoundly saddened to learn of the dreadful destruction" caused by the storm.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Above all, we send our heartfelt condolences to the friends and families of those who have so cruelly lost their lives," the King continued in the written statement. "I have seen the extraordinary spirit of resilience and solidarity that people across the Caribbean have shown in response to such destruction—a spirit which has been called upon too often—and so I also send my particular gratitude to the emergency services and volunteers who are supporting the rescue and recovery efforts.

"At this most difficult of times, please know that our most special thoughts and prayers are with all those who lives, livelihoods and property have been so utterly devastated," the monarch concluded.

An aerial view of debris and damaged homes from when Hurricane Beryl passed through the area on July 05, 2024 in Saint Elizabeth Parish, Jamaica. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sources tell People that in addition to Prince William and Kate Middleton's financial contributions, King Charles will "also be making a charitable donation to recovery and relief efforts in the region."

The monarch has also reportedly been asked to be continuously "informed of all developments and has asked to speak with regional leaders to express his sympathies and support."

Hurricane Beryl is expected to hit Texas on Monday, bringing with it heavy rain and flooding.