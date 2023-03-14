Prince William and Princess Kate's Interactions on Commonwealth Day Were "Bordering on the Flirtatious," Body Language Expert Says

Prince William and Princess Kate attended the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey together on March 13, and they were as adorable as they have tended to be recently.
"[The Prince and Princess of Wales] were spotted exchanging some grins that were fond bordering on the flirtatious during the service," body language expert Judi James told the Mirror.
"At one point Kate leant over to point to the place William should have been on his song sheet and he replied with a rather sweet suppressed smile, followed by a small bounce on his heels to signal a moment of happiness.
"Kate was also seen chatting to William during one of the musical numbers and his grin in reply looked equally cheeky."
Aww, cuties.
Still, this was fairly tame when compared to the most recent gesture they exchanged that promptly generated headline after headline: Kate's playful bum tap at the BAFTA awards a few weeks ago.
At the time, body language expert Darren Stanton commented, "One of the key moments of the evening is when Kate appeared to tap Prince William cheekily on the bottom, which was captured on camera," he said.
"At the beginning of the clip, Kate looked like she went to touch William’s hand, and it was not reciprocated. She then went on to tap him on the backside, which is indicative of a true relationship.
"She was being very cheeky, knowing that this gesture will probably make global headlines. It’s apparent they both have a very great sense of humor, can have fun together and are mischievous."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
