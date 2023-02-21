Princess Kate's "Mischievous" Bum Pat Shows She and Prince William Have a "True Relationship," Body Language Expert Says

By now, royal fans probably all know that Princess Kate stepped out of character for a millisecond at the BAFTAs and playfully tapped her husband Prince William's butt—AKA a normal-person thing to do that you'd definitely not expect a royal to do in public.
For one body language expert, this moment of playful intimacy demonstrates just how close the royal spouses are, and how real their connection is.
"One of the key moments of the evening is when Kate appeared to tap Prince William cheekily on the bottom, which was captured on camera," observes Darren Stanton on behalf of Betfair Bingo (opens in new tab).
"At the beginning of the clip, Kate looked like she went to touch William’s hand, and it was not reciprocated. She then went on to tap him on the backside, which is indicative of a true relationship.
"She was being very cheeky, knowing that this gesture will probably make global headlines. It’s apparent they both have a very great sense of humor, can have fun together and are mischievous."
Stanton thinks this says a lot about Kate's character in particular.
"The gesture also demonstrated a massive amount of confidence from Kate," he says.
"It’s not often you would see a senior member of the Royal Family tapping their partner on the bottom—it breaks overall protocol.
"Most couples have their own private gestures with each other, and this is Kate’s.
"She is clearly very comfortable in her own skin. This clearly signifies how confident the couple have both become over the years. It’s apparent that they do not mind the world seeing their affectionate side."
I, personally, am all for this PDA. Carry on, kids.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
What Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner Wear to Work
The powerhouse mom and daughter talk us through early morning wake-ups, pre-planning outfits, and dressing for confidence.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are “In a Predicament” Over Coronation Attendance
Here’s everything we know so far about the Sussexes’ attendance (or potential lack thereof).
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales Don’t Want to Move to Windsor Castle, Royal Expert Says
After the Queen’s death in September, it was thought they’d move their family of five from the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage to the castle relatively quickly.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Footage of Princess Kate Being Curtsied To Is Going Viral on TikTok
Cute little bobs!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Took George and Charlotte to the 'Rings of Power' TV Set During Their School Break
Apparently William is a huge fan?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Says Meghan Markle Looked "Heart-Attack Beautiful" on Their First Date
Love at first sight?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Diana Used to Call Prince Harry "Good King Harry," Royal Commentator Claims
Pretty epic.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles Was Asked to "Bring Back" Prince Harry, And He Just Laughed
That seems like the easiest workaround, TBH.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Royal Fans Are Swooning Over a Resurfaced Video of Prince William's Romantic Gesture Towards Kate
Love them.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Are Super Compatible, According to an Astrologer
Well, duh.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Is a "Textbook Capricorn," Astrologer Says
Can relate.
By Iris Goldsztajn