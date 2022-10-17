Prince William and Princess Kate May Have a Fourth Child in the Near Future, Insider Claims

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Speculation about whether Prince William and Princess Kate would have a fourth child has been running wild ever since Prince Louis was born in 2018, and as is usually the case with rumors, sources seem to continually contradict one another.

Still, the latest theory is that Kate may have "twisted William's arm," convincing him to add another bb royal to their already adorable little family. (They're parents to Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4—plus a cocker spaniel named Orla.)

"Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now," an anonymous insider recently told Us Weekly. "She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm."

The source added, "[Their pals] wouldn’t be surprised if we’ll be hearing an announcement early next year."

While I want to stress that none of this is confirmed, I also personally would not be surprised, because the Princess of Wales is not discreet about wanting another child: She repeatedly tells royal fans about how she has a tendency to feel "broody," and about William's hesitation over having another baby.

Back in February, Catherine addressed the matter during a solo trip to Denmark. "On one engagement today the Duchess of Cambridge confessed she still gets very broody," royal journalist Rebecca English reported at the time.

English added, "Talking about working with youngsters Kate said: 'It makes me very broody.'

"'William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying let’s have another one.'"

Kate also joked about it in 2019; and in February 2021, the now-Waleses were reportedly trying for a baby—though one royal expert wasn't so sure.