Prince William and Princess Kate Shared the Sweetest Moment With a Little Girl Dressed as a Princess

Prince William and Princess Kate are back at it with the chocka royal schedule, starting with a visit to Scarborough, North Yorkshire, where they focused on causes related to mental health.
At community hub The Street, the Prince and Princess of Wales were greeted by an adorable little girl named Callie Rose, who was appropriately dressed as a princess in a sparkly blue dress.
A local radio station shared a clip of Callie's interaction with William and Kate on Twitter, with the caption, "Callie Rose dressed up as Princess for the Royal visit to Scarborough today…this was a moment she met a real life Princess."
The Waleses were characteristically great with the little kid, with Kate immediately kneeling down to her level to chat with her and accept what looks like a drawing. Behind his wife, William leans down to tell the girl, "You've got the coolest, sparkliest dress I've ever seen." Prince Wills spitting facts, TBH.
Callie then hands Kate a bouquet of flowers, to which the royal asks, "Are these for me too?"
The Princess then says, "That's very pretty. Which one's your favorite?"
When Callie points to a rose, her caretaker asks, "Is that because your name is Callie Rose?" I mean, same, give me an iris any day. Flower-based names are the best.
Later on, during a speech William gave, Callie wandered around to the stage, to which the Prince gave a hearty belly laugh, with his wife and the audience seeming equally delighted by the interruption.
During this visit to Scarborough, Princess Kate looked particularly elegant. She rocked a calf-length camel coat over a matching turtleneck dress, paired with tan stilettos, a tan belt, and a tan handbag by DeMellier (opens in new tab). She also wore a poppy pin on her lapel to show her respect to the Armed Forces during Remembrance month.
