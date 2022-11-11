Prince William and Princess Kate Enjoyed a Casual Pub Date in Windsor

I'm abnormally obsessed with royals doing normal things, and happily for me, Prince William and Princess Kate are all too happy to oblige.
Maggie Saxton, an education executive who was honored for her work this week, was lucky enough to witness the Waleses engaging in highly normal activities IRL, and I have to admit I'm fairly jealous. I mean, this really is the ultimate celeb spotting.
Anyway, Saxton received an OBE this week, and while celebrating afterwards, just casually ran into the prince and princess enjoying a normal-person date.
The North East Learning Trust tweeted, "Congratulations to our chair, Maggie Saxton, who received her OBE from Princess Anne at Windsor Castle yesterday. Maggie was thrilled to attend the ceremony and in particular, to find herself sitting beside the Prince and Princess of Wales in the local pub afterwards!"
I (along with Hello! magazine) assume that this was a lunchtime visit to the pub, where the royal couple likely enjoyed some of their classic British fare faves while their kids were in school at nearby Lambrook.
This isn't the first time Kate and William have been spotted at their local pub. In 2021, they were seen enjoying a (normal!!!) burger and fries with George, Charlotte and Louis at a venue near their Norfolk home of Anmer Hall.
Then, last month, the royal couple got super competitive with each other while learning to mix cocktails behind a bar in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Honestly, being a royal can't be easy every day, so I'm glad they at least get to do (and eat!) some normal things from time to time.
