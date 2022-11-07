Princess Kate Is Officially Hosting Her Christmas Carol Concert Again This Year

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Kate started a beautiful tradition with her Christmas Carol Concert last December, and fans of music, royals, and the holiday season will be glad to hear the event is returning for a second instalment this year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' Royal Foundation has officially announced the festive happening with a joyous picture of the Princess in a Christmassy sweater (but not an ugly one, obviously) decorating a Christmas tree with red ribbons.

The festive concert will take place at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15, then be broadcast on Britain's ITV on Christmas Eve.

The event description reads, "Spearheaded by The Princess, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the carol service will celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection can bring: forging friendships and strengthening communities, creating legacies of humility and kindness, whilst also providing relief and comfort in times of difficulty or loss. The service will combine both traditional and modern elements, reaching people of all faiths and none."

Of course, the late Queen passed away in 2022, making this concert all the more meaningful. "Attended by Members of the Royal Family, this year’s service will also pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values she demonstrated throughout her life, including empathy, compassion and support for others," the description continues.

"These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey from across the U.K. in recognition of their tireless efforts to help and care for those around them."

Last year, Kate, then the Duchess of Cambridge, took to the piano to accompany singer Tom Walker in a rendition of his song, "For Those Who Can't Be Here." I assume she'll participate in a direct way like that again this year, and I very much look forward to it.