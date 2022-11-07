Princess Kate Is Officially Hosting Her Christmas Carol Concert Again This Year

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Princess Kate started a beautiful tradition with her Christmas Carol Concert last December, and fans of music, royals, and the holiday season will be glad to hear the event is returning for a second instalment this year.
The Prince and Princess of Wales' Royal Foundation has officially announced the festive happening with a joyous picture of the Princess in a Christmassy sweater (but not an ugly one, obviously) decorating a Christmas tree with red ribbons.
The festive concert will take place at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15, then be broadcast on Britain's ITV on Christmas Eve.
The event description reads, "Spearheaded by The Princess, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the carol service will celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection can bring: forging friendships and strengthening communities, creating legacies of humility and kindness, whilst also providing relief and comfort in times of difficulty or loss. The service will combine both traditional and modern elements, reaching people of all faiths and none."
Of course, the late Queen passed away in 2022, making this concert all the more meaningful. "Attended by Members of the Royal Family, this year’s service will also pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values she demonstrated throughout her life, including empathy, compassion and support for others," the description continues.
"These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey from across the U.K. in recognition of their tireless efforts to help and care for those around them."
Last year, Kate, then the Duchess of Cambridge, took to the piano to accompany singer Tom Walker in a rendition of his song, "For Those Who Can't Be Here." I assume she'll participate in a direct way like that again this year, and I very much look forward to it.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
