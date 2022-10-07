Prince William and Princess Kate Got Super Competitive While Learning to Mix Cocktails

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Honestly, I'm starting to think Prince William and Princess Kate can't do anything without making it a competition. Keeps things fun, I guess?

The royal couple just visited Northern Ireland, where they learned how to mix cocktails from local bartenders, and they posted a video of each of their efforts on social media, with the caption, "Who did it better?"

I don't know why they even bother asking this kind of question, because Kate always wins by a landslide in the comment section. (See also: When Alfie the therapy dog fell in love with the Princess, and tried to wriggle out of the Prince's arms.)

Anyway, the two royals learned mixology at the Trademarket outdoor market in Belfast, each parked on one side of the bar and flanked by a personal cocktail-making instructor. They were separated by a large Pride flag, which is lovely.

Once they had created their concoctions, a beautiful pair of salmon pink drinks in lowball glasses, decorated with lots of fresh herbs, they cheersed each other happily.

(Image credit: Photo by Pool / Getty)

Royal reporter Rebecca English got the deets about exactly what drink the Waleses were making.

"I spoke to the lovely Will Neill from Trademarket who told me this was a 'Up the Lagan in a Bubble' – a reference to the famous river that flows through Belfast and local slang for ‘I wasn’t born yesterday,'" English wrote on Twitter.

"It was based on ingredients from one of the collective’s vendors, Brew & Yaki, and included gin, fruit tea cordial, sherry, a Japanese plum-liqueur called umeshu and lime and passionfruit 'bobas' - tapioca starch 'pearls' found in Taiwanese bubble tea," she added.

Sounds yum.