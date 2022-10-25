Prince William and Princess Kate Are Dealing With "Stress and Anxiety" as They Settle Into Their New Life, Royal Expert Says

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince William, Princess Kate and their little family are going through a rocky period.
The royal couple and their children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, only recently moved from their Kensington Palace apartment into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, with the little ones now enrolled in the nearby Lambrook School.
But just a couple of days after the children started at Lambrook, their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II sadly passed away.
Now, the newly named Waleses are having to adapt to a whole new life without Elizabeth as their neighbor, as she was supposed to be, and it's proving difficult, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl.
Speaking to Nicholl on TalkTV's Royal Tea, host Sarah Hewson said, "Katie, you said this week she has been under pressure, she has been stressed of late and that William and Kate have not had the settling-in period they might have been hoping for of their new life" (via OK!).
"Absolutely," Nicholl answered. "They've said that themselves... that this hasn't been the settling period that they had hoped for.
"Of course, they made that big move just after the summer holidays to move to Windsor. A significant and pretty bold move leaving Kensington Palace, enrolling the children in new schools, setting up a new life for themselves in Windsor.
"Of course, no one could have expected that the Queen would have died just at the start of all of that. Very, very difficult times. I think behind the scenes there is a fair bit of stress and anxiety for all of the family."
Here's hoping things settle down for the family soon!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
The 'House of the Dragon' Season 1 Finale, Explained
How THAT ending sets up the Dance of the Dragons.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
'House of the Dragon' Season 2: Everything We Know
HBO has already confirmed a second season of Targaryen antics.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
LED Masks Worth Every Penny
Masking at home: So hot rn.
By Samantha Holender
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Returning to the U.K. Could "Cause a Lot of Turmoil," Commentator Says
What else is new?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Will Be a Much Less Divisive Queen Consort Than Camilla, Astrologer Says
Still, Camilla has many Queen-like qualities.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle's Handler "Demanded" a "Private Table" at a Restaurant in 2017, New Book Claims
The duchess stood by silently, reportedly.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Enjoyed a Shopping Trip in Rare Off-Duty Appearance
She appropriately wore a jumpsuit dubbed the "Montecito."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Could Decide Not to Have a Fourth Child Over Environmental Concerns, Royal Expert Says
That makes sense.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Aren't the Only Royals Who Sign "Lucrative Deals," So Why Are They the Only Ones Criticized for It? Omid Scobie Investigates
A very fair question.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship With Netflix Could Be Hurt Over 'The Crown' Depiction of Diana's Death, Royal Expert Says
They've gotten themselves into quite the bind.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Royals Are Probably "Hiding Behind the Sofas" Ahead of Sussex Netflix Docuseries, Expert Claims
I love this image, LOL.
By Iris Goldsztajn