Prince William and Princess Kate Are Dealing With "Stress and Anxiety" as They Settle Into Their New Life, Royal Expert Says

Prince William, Princess Kate and their little family are going through a rocky period.

The royal couple and their children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, only recently moved from their Kensington Palace apartment into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, with the little ones now enrolled in the nearby Lambrook School.

But just a couple of days after the children started at Lambrook, their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II sadly passed away.

Now, the newly named Waleses are having to adapt to a whole new life without Elizabeth as their neighbor, as she was supposed to be, and it's proving difficult, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl.

Speaking to Nicholl on TalkTV's Royal Tea, host Sarah Hewson said, "Katie, you said this week she has been under pressure, she has been stressed of late and that William and Kate have not had the settling-in period they might have been hoping for of their new life" (via OK!).

"Absolutely," Nicholl answered. "They've said that themselves... that this hasn't been the settling period that they had hoped for.

"Of course, they made that big move just after the summer holidays to move to Windsor. A significant and pretty bold move leaving Kensington Palace, enrolling the children in new schools, setting up a new life for themselves in Windsor.

"Of course, no one could have expected that the Queen would have died just at the start of all of that. Very, very difficult times. I think behind the scenes there is a fair bit of stress and anxiety for all of the family."

Here's hoping things settle down for the family soon!

