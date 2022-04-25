Prince William Is Likely Upset by Prince Harry's Recent Diana Comments, Royal Expert Says
Harry said his mom had "done her bit" for William.
Those of us hoping for a fraternal reconciliation ahead of the Queen's Jubilee celebrations in June may have to recalibrate our expectations.
According to one royal expert, it sounds like we shouldn't hold our breath for relations to improve between Princes William and Harry quite yet.
The Daily Mail's Rebecca English said on MailPlus' Palace Confidential podcast that the Duke of Cambridge is likely to have found some of his younger brother's recent comments about their late mother pretty "hurtful."
For context, the Duke of Sussex gave an interview to TODAY during the Invictus Games in The Hague, in which he said that he felt Princess Diana watching over him.
"It's almost as though she's done her bit with my brother, and now she's very much, like, helping me—got him set up, now she's helping me set up. That's what it feels like. ... She's watching over us," he said.
I don't personally think the U.S.-based duke was trying to say that their mom has, like, abandoned his king-in-waiting of a brother—more so that Prince Harry is just now "settling down" in a new home with two kids under three—but English hypothesized that that may be how Prince William took it.
"Rather than reconciliation, the visit and interview will only add to the sense of weariness that many members of the Royal Family have when it comes to Harry now," she said (via the Daily Star).
"Possibly not for the Queen—she is very keen to keep lines of communication open with him.
"She loves her grandson—her ability to separate royal matters and family is remarkable but I don't think that is the same for other members of the family, particularly the Prince of Wales, who is said to be at the end of his tether over this interview and Prince William."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a pit stop via the U.K. to visit the Queen on their way to the Netherlands.
During that fleeting visit, Prince William and his family were on a pre-planned skiing vacation in France, so they weren't purposefully avoiding the Sussexes—but it doesn't sound like they will have been particularly upset about missing them, either.
"What William will find particularly hurtful is the comments Harry made about their later mother Diana," English explained.
"Harry commented about how he feels Diana has done her bit for William in looking after him and his children.
"And now it's time she is focused on him, which is quite a peculiar thing to say. I think it shows Harry's general level of resentment against his brother.
"From William's point of view, in the past, he has made it clear that he finds this kind of attempt of ownership of his late mother quite crass. I suspect he will find those particular comments by Harry quite hurtful."
:(
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
'Book Lovers' Is Our May Book Club Pick
Get a sneak preview of Henry's latest novel, here, then dive in with us throughout the month.
By Marie Claire
-
The 8 Best Beach Outfits for Long Days in the Sun
Ready to hit the sand in 3, 2, 1...
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
The Most Iconic Supermodels of the '90s
The '90s brought us "The Big Six." Need we say more?
By Katie Attardo
-
Princes William and Harry Both Have "Extreme Mood Swings," Royal Insider Says
Prince Charles apparently doesn't know how to deal with it.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Heinz Renamed Two Sauces for the Queen's Jubilee, and It's the Most British Thing to Ever Happen
I can't wait to see what other brands will come up with.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Queen Is Doing Her Bit for Climate Action in This Jubilee Year
Good for her!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Louis Frolics on the Beach in Adorable 4th Birthday Photos
The sweet photos were taken by his mom, the Duchess of Cambridge.
By The Editors
-
The Cambridges Stayed in a Friend's $5 Million Chalet During Their Ski Trip, Source Says
Sounds nice!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Wore Her Signature Blazer Look to Learn About Support to Ukraine
She stepped out with Prince William.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Says He Doesn't Know If He'll Come for the Queen's Jubilee Yet
His family's security is still an issue.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Queen Elizabeth II at 96: A Body Language Expert on Her Genuine Smile, "Wicked Sense of Humor" and Relationship With Kate Middleton
An icon.
By Iris Goldsztajn