Princess Charlotte Got a Personalized Soccer Shirt During Her Parents' Visit to Scotland

Princess Charlotte is already as athletic as her mom: She plays tennis, and also counts ballet, horse riding, and gymnastics among her many after-school activities.

The newly 7-year-old royal has also been known to kick a soccer ball or two around in her time, according to Town & Country.

As such, the latest gift offered to her by a royal fan via Prince William was especially well chosen. During the Duke of Cambridge's visit to Heart of Midlothian Football Club in Edinburgh on his and the duchess' second day in Scotland, a staff member presented him with three little burgundy soccer jerseys.

The one on top, and therefore the one that was photographed, was inscribed with Charlotte's name and age. Of course, Princes George and Louis got their own jerseys too. Charlotte's drew attention as well because it's sadly still not a given for girls to be included in sports.

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge reacts during his visit to Heart of Midlothian Football Club in Edinburgh on May 12, 2022, where he learned about 'The Changing Room' programme launched by SAMH (Scottish Association for Mental Health) in 2018.

(Image credit: Getty/Jane Barlow)

In a video of the interaction published by Newsweek, the duke can be seen laughing when he realizes Charlotte's name is written on the jersey.

The staff member then says, "So you did say that you don't have a Scottish team..." TBH, after that amazing present, I think the duke is going to have no choice but to become a Heart of Midlothian fan.

The royal visited the Football Club to learn about the "Changing Room" program, initiated by the SAMH (Scottish Association for Mental Health), which promotes men in soccer's mental health and wellbeing.

On Instagram, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote, "At @heartofmidlothianfc in Scotland, hearing about the innovative football project 'Changing Room' this #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek

"The work of clubs and their community foundations to prioritise mental health among players, staff and fans alike has meaningful and life-changing impact - something it’s been a pleasure to see first-hand at Tynecastle today."

