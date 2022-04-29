Princess Eugenie Launches a Podcast to Help Fight Modern Slavery

Princess Eugenie has announced the launch of a brand new podcast with her charity The Anti-Slavery Collective.

Cohosted with fellow founder Julia de Boinville, Floodlight will highlight the amazing work being done by individuals and organizations around the world to raise awareness for and fight back against the still horribly prevalent phenomenon of modern slavery.

"From lawmakers and company leaders to famous activists, survivors and journalists, Floodlight shows you just how prominent modern slavery is and that we can all do something about it," the princess wrote on Instagram.

In a promo video on the charity's website, Princess Eugenie says, "If you think slavery is a problem very much resigned to our past, then I'm afraid you'd be wrong."

She adds, "implementing real change is a group effort, and that's why we created the Anti-Slavery Collective, to bring people together to raise awareness for a cause that affects every single one of us."

Podcast guests will include Dame Emma Thompson, as well as people on the frontline of the fight against modern slavery. The two co-hosts want everyone to know that the number of people in slavery today is the highest it's ever been, and that it happens everywhere—including in the U.S. and the U.K.

The first episode is now available to stream on your platform of choice.

Eugenie isn't the first royal to get involved in the world of podcasting. Her cousin Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have also launched a podcast, although it appears that Markle will now be flying solo on that project.

The husband of another of her cousins, Mike Tindall, co-hosts a rugby podcast, and both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have appeared on other people's podcasts over the years.