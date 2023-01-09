Princess Kate Is "Appalled" at Prince Harry's "Atrocious" Actions Against Her Following 'Spare' Revelations, Reportedly

Princess Kate and Prince Harry used to be close, but after excerpts from Spare were unveiled over the past few days (via TV interviews and leaks), it sounds like the Princess of Wales isn't happy with her brother-in-law. Their relationship could even sadly be altered forever.

"Kate feels that Harry’s actions are atrocious," a source told Us Weekly. "She is appalled at him for dragging her name through the dirt and is finding it hard to forgive."

One of the principal accusations Harry seems to have leveled against Kate in Spare is that she and William actively encouraged him to dress as a Nazi rather than a British pilot for a costume party in 2005. When the photos were published, the world was shocked at this highly insensitive choice of costume, and Harry recently called it one of his "biggest mistakes."

Addressing his decision to wear the outfit in Spare, the prince wrote, "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said. I rented it, plus a silly mustache, and went back to the house. I tried it all on. They both howled."

Harry also addressed fights between Kate and his wife Meghan Markle in the book, such as a row over a "baby brain" comment.

As Kate celebrates her birthday today, royal expert Duncan Larcombe previously told OK!, "Kate was, as Harry said, the sister he never had and clearly that is not the case anymore.

"There was a time when Harry would have been instrumental in any celebrations or any fun that the couple were having, but those days are long in the past."

Spare will be officially released tomorrow, Jan. 10.