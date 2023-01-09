Prince Harry Defends Calling Prince William's Baldness "Alarming" in 'Spare'

Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship has always been complicated by the sounds of it, but it seems it's currently at its worst after the Duke of Sussex admitted that he hasn't spoken to his older brother for "a while."

Although Harry claims he would love a familial reconciliation, he made some comments in his upcoming memoir Spare—out Jan. 10—that could make a reunion fairly tricky.

In his 60 Minutes interview, which aired on Sunday, host Anderson Cooper pointed out that certain passages from Spare could be seen as hurtful towards members of his family. He gave the following example about an interaction between Harry and William.

"You write about a contentious meeting you had with him in 2021," Cooper said to Harry (via the Mirror).

"You said, 'I looked at Willy, really looked at him maybe for the first time since we were boys. I took it all in, his familiar scowl, which had always been his default in dealings with me, his alarming baldness, more advanced than my own, his famous resemblance to Mummy which was fading with time, with age.'

"That's pretty cutting."

But Prince Harry disagreed with Cooper's assessment of this particular passage.

"I don't see it as cutting at all," he said.

"You know, my brother and I love each other. I love him deeply. There has been a lot of pain between the two of us, especially the last six years. None of anything I've written, anything that I've included is ever intended to hurt my family."

Speaking to ITV's Tom Bradby, Harry implied that he might not have made so many revelations—or written a memoir at all—had his family been more open to frank discussions.

"It never needed to get to this point. I’ve had conversations, I’ve written letters, I’ve written emails, and everything," he said, explaining that they had not been willing to reconcile, at least not in the way he had envisioned it.