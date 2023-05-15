Princess Kate Is Seen Skipping Happily With Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in Behind-the-Scenes Footage

On Monday of last week, for the Coronation Big Help Out, the Wales family set off for the 3rd Upton Scout Group in Slough, where they participated in a whole bunch of scouting activities.

It already looked like they'd had a wonderful time before, but we've now been made privy to some behind-the-scenes footage which more than confirms this.

In a video published to the Prince and Princess of Wales' YouTube channel, we get to see Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis getting ready for the Coronation weekend events, as well as thoroughly enjoying themselves.

In just a couple seconds filmed during the Big Help Out, we see Kate hand in hand with Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, skipping merrily—the cutest little family moment that shows a different side to the always poised Princess of Wales. (To be clear, she was still poised while skipping, but she often has to be more serious on royal engagements.)

The children definitely had a great time throughout the day as well, especially Louis.

The five-year-old—whose first royal engagement this was—loved the s'mores he got to eat so much that he literally went "weak at the knees" after tasting them.

Aside from roasting marshmallows, the Wales kids got to shoot bows and arrows, as well as help the scouts renovate their hut by plating, sanding, and painting. They also contributed their hand prints in paint, leaving a nice souvenir from the day for the scouts.

The event was a significant one for Kate in particular, who serves as President of the Scout Association, and was a Brownie herself in childhood.