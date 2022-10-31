Princess Kate Exudes "Confidence and Determination" in New Video Message, Body Language Expert Says

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Princess Kate has been working hard to help destigmatize addiction in the U.K. since 2012, and her experience with the cause shows, a body language expert has said.
The Princess of Wales just released a new video message to mark the start of Addiction Awareness Week, in which she urges everyone to shift their preconceptions of addiction, and those directly affected by addiction to have compassion for themselves and seek out help when they need it.
She said, "Please know that addiction is not a choice. No one chooses to become an addict. I want you to know that this is also a serious health condition. Please do not let shame hold you back from getting the help you so desperately need."
The princess spoke on The Forward Trust's YouTube channel, and her delivery was exemplary, according to body language expert Judi James.
"This is a very direct and assertive approach from Kate, sitting straight to the camera and using unwavering eye contact as she quite firmly addresses the problem of addiction," James told Express.
"There is an air of authority in her delivery, although her pose also suggests modesty, sitting in the middle of a wide sofa and with no splaying to create a power signal."
James delved deeper into Kate's facial expression and posture.
"Kate is unsmiling to promote the seriousness of her message," she said.
"Her arms are held slightly away from her sides to suggest confidence and determination.
"Plus, her slight head tilt endorses that idea of confidence and a sense of wanting to project a message that she backs wholeheartedly."
Princess Kate became a patron for Action on Addiction in 2012, and has been a patron for The Forward Trust since 2021, when the two organizations merged.
The annual Addiction Awareness Week aims to "shine a light on the complex causes of addiction and challenge the stigma surrounding it," according to the Action on Addiction website.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Princess Kate Shared a Moving Message to Mark Addiction Awareness Week: "I Know This Was Not a Choice"
The battle against addiction is important to the Princess of Wales.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Impossibly, Relations Between Prince Harry and Both King Charles and Prince William Appear Even Worse Than Before
The military uniform debacle, the forthcoming book, skipping Christmas—all play into delaying reconciliation.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kate Middleton is “Stressed and Anxious” with Everything That’s Happened in the Past Two Months, Royal Expert Says
“Very, very difficult times.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Kate Shared a Moving Message to Mark Addiction Awareness Week: "I Know This Was Not a Choice"
The battle against addiction is important to the Princess of Wales.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle's Podcast Episodes Are "Engineered" to "Hit the Headlines," Expert Says
Fair play, TBH.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Website Update Shows They "Can Do Without" the Royal Family, Expert Says
Well, they have been building their own life.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Isn't "Toning Things Down" With Upcoming Memoir, Despite Rumors He Would: Royal Expert
It could deepen rifts.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry's Memoir Title Is "At Best Cynical, At Worst Derogatory," Royal Expert Says
"Spare" is definitely not the *best* way to describe yourself.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry's Memoir Title Has Been Revealed, And It's SO Good
I'm FREAKING out.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles Is Reportedly Looking to "Tie Up Loose Constitutional Ends" When It Comes to Princes Harry and Andrew
Making it offish?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Is No Longer "Rehashing Old Issues" Following 'Variety' Interview, Royal Commentator Says
She's ready to forgive and forget.
By Iris Goldsztajn