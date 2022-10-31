Princess Kate Exudes "Confidence and Determination" in New Video Message, Body Language Expert Says

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Kate has been working hard to help destigmatize addiction in the U.K. since 2012, and her experience with the cause shows, a body language expert has said.

The Princess of Wales just released a new video message to mark the start of Addiction Awareness Week, in which she urges everyone to shift their preconceptions of addiction, and those directly affected by addiction to have compassion for themselves and seek out help when they need it.

She said, "Please know that addiction is not a choice. No one chooses to become an addict. I want you to know that this is also a serious health condition. Please do not let shame hold you back from getting the help you so desperately need."

The princess spoke on The Forward Trust's YouTube channel, and her delivery was exemplary, according to body language expert Judi James.

"This is a very direct and assertive approach from Kate, sitting straight to the camera and using unwavering eye contact as she quite firmly addresses the problem of addiction," James told Express.

"There is an air of authority in her delivery, although her pose also suggests modesty, sitting in the middle of a wide sofa and with no splaying to create a power signal."

James delved deeper into Kate's facial expression and posture.

"Kate is unsmiling to promote the seriousness of her message," she said.

"Her arms are held slightly away from her sides to suggest confidence and determination.

"Plus, her slight head tilt endorses that idea of confidence and a sense of wanting to project a message that she backs wholeheartedly."

Princess Kate became a patron for Action on Addiction in 2012, and has been a patron for The Forward Trust since 2021, when the two organizations merged.

The annual Addiction Awareness Week aims to "shine a light on the complex causes of addiction and challenge the stigma surrounding it," according to the Action on Addiction website.