Princess Kate Shared a Moving Message to Mark Addiction Awareness Week: "I Know This Was Not a Choice"

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Kate continues her great work on the battle against addiction.

The Princess of Wales has shared a poignant message to royal followers and those affected by addiction alike via The Forward Trust's YouTube channel, in a significant gesture to mark the beginning of Addiction Awareness Week.

Kate has been working on this important cause since 2012, when she became a patron for Action on Addiction, which later merged with The Forward Trust in 2021.

As such, the princess has met many individuals and families whose lives have been affected by addiction, and is on a mission to destigmatize this experience to help those who need support access it without shame.

"Addiction is a serious mental health condition that can happen to anyone, no matter what age, gender, race or nationality," Kate begins.

In the video, she speaks directly into the camera while wearing a dark blue polka-dotted button-up shirt with a white collar by Tory Burch, which the Daily Mail reports she wore for the first time last year.

Sequences of the princess speaking are interspersed with footage of her visits over the years to charities working to combat addiction.

"As patron of The Forward Trust, I have met many people who've suffered from the effects of addiction," she continues.

"Attitudes to addiction are changing, but we're not there yet, and we need to be. Still, the shame of addiction is stopping people and families asking for help, and people are still tragically losing their lives. We as a society need to recognize that the only way to help those suffering is to try and understand what has led them to addiction. To empathize with them, and to be compassionate to their struggles."

She then appeals directly to those affected by addiction.

"And so today, during Addiction Awareness Week, I want to share a message of support to those who are continuing to suffer," she says.

"Please know that addiction is not a choice. No one chooses to become an addict. I want you to know that this is also a serious health condition. Please do not let shame hold you back from getting the help you so desperately need.

"The charities leading the Taking Action on Addiction campaign, along with others, are working across the country delivering life-changing work to help people recover and move forward. They are here for you, so please ask for help. I know this was not a choice. Recovery is possible."