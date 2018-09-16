date rape drugs, undercover colors
Kate Middleton Is Reportedly Launching Her First Solo Campaign and It's for a Great Cause

The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Luxembourg
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein

The members of the royal family use their celebrity status for good by launching charitable campaigns and organizations. Prince Harry famously runs the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded and disabled veterans, and Harry, along with Prince William and Kate Middleton, also runs Heads Together, an initiative promoting openness about mental health issues.

Now, Kate is reportedly launching her very first solo campaign. According to The Daily Mail, Kate's campaign will focus on disadvantaged children and will aim to help them avoid addiction and mental health issues as they grow.

"This is a lifelong project," a royal source told Daily Mail. "She is looking at what she can do over the next five, ten, 15, 20 years. She wants to be able to look back and see what difference has been made. That’s what her position in public life allows her to do."

According to the Daily Mail, Kate plans to bring together "experts from academia, education, health, and other fields" to address the issue, which sources told the publication the duchess sees as being as important as climate change.

Kate has long been an advocate for open discussions about mental health, especially for children.

"Mental health is how we feel and think," Kate said during the introduction of a short animated film on mental health for children in 2017. "[It's] things that can't really be seen but that affect us every day, and talking about them can feel difficult."

The film was created by The Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, of which Kate is a patron.

