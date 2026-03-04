Priyanka Chopra Jonas: "I Would Go to the Ends of Hell To Protect My Family"

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a family woman through and through. For Marie Claire's March 2026 Craftsmanship issue, cover star Chopra Jonas opens up about the crucial role family plays in her life—and how that commitment to her loved ones is reflected in new movie The Bluff, in which she plays a retired pirate whose past comes back to haunt her.

"There was something really freeing, bold, and honest about it," Chopra Jonas tells Lola Ogunnaike about portraying Ercell "Bloody Mary" Bodden. "I would go to the ends of hell to protect my family, and we don’t get to see that with women characters very much."

(Image credit: Quil Lemons)

Speaking with Ogunnaike, the Quantico star elaborates about her "tight circle" of family and friends. "I like to keep a tight circle of people that I trust, because I give completely and wholeheartedly," she says. "The only way I know how to love is 100 percent. So either I’m all in or I have a wall. I don’t know how to do the in between."

Family-wise, she had a very special relationship with her late father. "I was very close to him," she says. "We had this amazing bond, which was unsaid. It didn’t need a lot of words. His loss was tough on me. He was just 63—so young."

(Image credit: Quil Lemons)

Her mom walked her down the aisle when the actress married husband Nick Jonas, with whom she's formed her new little family and welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, now 4.

"It feels like I don’t remember life before my husband, and it feels like he’s been in my life forever. It’s great. I’m lucky—really lucky," she says. "We love our little life and our little family and wherever we go, we fly home immediately. I’m on my way to the airport literally taking off my wig, my makeup, changing in the car, just because I want to run back home."

And their daughter? "She’s the greatest gift of my life," Chopra Jonas says. "All my priorities have changed. Everything starts and ends with her."