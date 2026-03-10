Does having Harry Styles on her arm complement Zoë Kravitz's street style? Of course, he's Harry Styles. Still, Kravitz's solo looks are perfectly capable of spearheading spring trends. On March 10, paparazzi spotted Kravitz walking solo in Spring 2026's shoe of the moment: high-vamp flats.

Kravitz hasn't given these black ballet flats a day off since the power couple returned to New York City last weekend. They even joined Kravitz and Styles for a stroll across the Williamsburg Bridge on Sunday. For her independent walk, Kravitz leaned into the winter-to-spring shoe's spring side, pairing a butter yellow T-shirt with baggy khaki-colored jeans. The Blink Twice director stacked a black, knee-length coat on top.

Zoë Kravitz walked around NYC solo in the high-vamp flats trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Fresh from Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show, Kravitz added another Le 5 à 7 Bea Bag to her closet. Since she already owns the slouchy carry-all in black and leopard-print, she chose the $3,700 suede tote. Just like its Saint Laurent predecessors, a leather tab closure acted in lieu of a traditional zipper. To finish, Kravitz supported her boyfriend from a far with a "Kiss" baseball cap from his Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally merch drop.

Once Kendall Jenner declared high-vamp flats her It-shoe of 2026, it was only a matter of time before Kravitz followed suit. The style muses share an affinity for minimalism, The Row, and the trends that unite the two.

Kravitz's pair mirrored the same round-toe nature of Jenner's The Row Evas, except the vamps stretched a few centimeters further toward her ankles. This subtle shift looked straight from Toteme or Jil Sander's Spring 2026 runway shows, where flats elevated the shape of no-show socks. Kravitz's full-coverage shoes also appeared to boast a near-invisible seam down each upper. Kravitz's friend, Hailey Bieber, adores a center-seam too, as proven by her high-vamp heels from Reformation.

A model wore high-vamp flats on Toteme's Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The trend reached Jil Sander's catwalk, too. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Kravitz has stayed loyal to ballet flats for years. But few pairs have featured this high a vamp. For instance, Mansur Gavriel's Dream Ballerinas were synonymous with Kravitz's Caught Stealing press tour last summer. Each bow-topped vamp just barely covered her toes, though. Whether Bieber or the Spring 2026 circuit put high-vamp options on Kravitz's radar, the trend isn't going anywhere. She's pulled it off three times already, so it's time you made the switch, too.

