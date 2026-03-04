Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Find Themselves in “Ghastly Position,” According to Royal Expert

Faced with their parents' very public mistakes, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are now in a “ghastly position,” according royal expert Emily Andrews. Writing for Woman and Home, Andrews posed the question, “what would it take to cut off your mum?” For Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, the decision must be incredibly complex.

“Would it be cruel words? Hatred of your partner? Or how about being effectively loaned out to a convicted pedophile to bring some sort of veneer of respectability?” Andrews posited, before questioning how the York princesses will move forward after facing “the emotional toll of their parents’ mistakes.” Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have made a huge step-back from public life as more of their parents’ wrongdoings have been revealed over time. According to Emily Andrews, “both princesses are walking a fine line between distancing themselves from their parents in public but supporting them in private.”

The York princesses have difficult decisions to make about their relationship with their mother, Sarah Ferguson. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“There’s no suggestion that Beatrice and Eugenie knew about Epstein’s predilections,” Andrews clarified, “but the fact that Fergie and Andrew continue to protest their innocence is both beyond outrageous and totally predictable.” Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are now in the impossible position of deciding whether to cut their parents off completely, or try to forge a relationship after this unraveling.

“Fergie fled the UK after the latest drop of Epstein files,” Andrews revealed, reporting that the former duchess went “first to the French Alps and then to Qatar to spend time with Eugenie.” Although there is no evidence to suggest Princess Beatrice has offered a place for her mother to stay, sources suggest they are communicating regularly. Following the revelation that Princess Eugenie hosted her mother in Qatar, Andrews wondered “will they keep standing by their mum?”

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were extremely close with their mother. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have stepped out of the limelight. (Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“My opinion is that yes, they will,” Emily Andrews declared, before clarifying that it would only be privately. “She might be exiled by the public and indeed by the King after being banished from Royal Lodge, but I don’t think [her daughters will] turn their backs fully.”