Sure, it's looked down upon, but actors steal momentos from set all the time. Jennifer Lawrence took Katniss Everdeen's The Hunger Games bow; Reese Witherspoon archived every Legally Blonde 2 costume; Dakota Johnson ran off with Fifty Shades of Grey underwear. On February 17, Priyanka Chopra set a new standard by wearing her The Bluff costume at the film's red carpet premiere.

With more than 25 years of fame under her belt, Chopra could've had a dress from Dior, Ralph Lauren, Stella McCartney, or Zuhair Murad on her doorstep within hours. Even so, stylists Wayman + Micah sourced her The Bluff character Ercell's costume rack instead. She posed for photographers in a brown leather corset, hand-sculpted just for her by the movie's costume designer, Antoinette Messam.

According to Messam, it marks the "moment Ercell becomes the fearsome pirate, Bloody Mary" in The Bluff, layered over a matching long-sleeve catsuit. This time, Chopra paired the sleeveless bustier—featuring a cinched waist, sculptural stitching, and belt buckles in lieu of lacing—with a matching high-low skirt. Its fabric draped like a curtain beyond the asymmetrical hem onto the elongated train. The rugged, high-seas silhouette revealed peep-toe brown mules.

Priyanka Chopra channeled her The Bluff character in a fresh-from-the-set leather corset. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Messam said she was "in awe" when Chopra gave her character's armor another life at The Bluff premiere. "Inspired by the siren painted on her ship, the cuirass was hand-built, wet-molded over a scanned bust, then aged with battle scars and sea-worn history," the designer wrote on Instagram. "Thank you, Priyanka, this reminded me why I love what I do."

Zoom in to appreciate the half-mermaid, half-skeleton creature crafted from slightly lighter leather atop her torso. Behind-the-scenes videos revealed it fit like a puzzle piece between the chocolate-colored, lambskin border. A rare Bulgari Monete Weave necklace—another contribution to 2026's choker trend—elevated Chopra's costume from rustic to red carpet-worthy.

The bustier looked both method and modern at The Bluff premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once her step-and-repeat was complete, Chopra's corset traded places with another high-low look. This time, it was doused in bright yellow. The sunshine dress, featuring a peekaboo satin corset beneath a one-shoulder bodice, stood out inside The Bluff's after party. Similar to her red carpet skirt, chiffon ruching continued past her midi skirt's hem onto a train.

Chopra ended the night in a sunshine-yellow corset dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Method dressing is officially a red carpet mainstay, but few have actually worn their character's costumes out and about. Usually, they stay put in the archives unless a sequel is in the works. Could Chopra's pull inspire fellow actors to follow her lead? I, for one, hope Anne Hathaway gets the memo before The Devil Wears Prada 2 events.