Princess Kate and Prince William recently moved their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—into their "forever home," Forest Lodge in Windsor. However, "raising" royal children isn't always easy, according to the Princess of Wales.

A new profile on Princess Kate in the Times reveals some of the royal's concerns when it comes to "raising a future King." The publication noted that George, Charlotte, and Louis have all been granted "a far more 'normal' trajectory than was ever afforded to...grandfather, King Charles." Importantly, the Princess of Wales reportedly wants to make sure Prince George, who will one day take the throne, is never "lonely."

The outlet reported, "Motherhood is daunting enough, but the stakes are even higher when you're raising a King." The Times continued, "[Kate] does, I'm told, feel the pressure to 'get it right.'"

Per the Times, Princess Kate is incredibly involved in the upbringing of her three children—as are members of the Middleton family. "It's why the school runs and sporting fixtures are important, as is time with grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton," the outlet explained.

Meanwhile, Prince George is apparently "used to helping on errands," including accompanying grandmother Carole while she "picked up fabric samples."

Giovanna Fletcher—who hosted Princess Kate on her "Happy Mum, Happy Baby" podcast in 2020—told the outlet, "She's full of heart. I think she'll be a Queen who really listens, who leans in, who's very aware of what's going on—like The King with The King's Trust."

Elaborating on what royal fans can expect from Kate once William is on the throne, Fletcher explained, "I think [the Prince and Princess of Wales] are going into it with their eyes completely open. I don't feel like it's 'us [versus] them.' We have to work together as a society to make that change happen [and] I think they get it."

Fletcher also gave some important insight into what Princess Kate is like as a mom, claiming the royal joked that George, Charlotte, and Louis are "feral."

It sounds as though Princess Kate is managing to retain a sense of humor while undertaking a rather daunting task.