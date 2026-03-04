Prince William and Princess Kate “In Staunch Agreement” That This is their “Highest Priority”

Prince William and Princess Kate have shaken up the royal norms and centered their lives around their “highest priority,” according to The Sun's royal editor. In his new book, William and Catherine: The Monarchy’s New Era: The Inside Story, Russell Myers revealed that Prince William and Princess Kate have shared this top priority “even before Princess Charlotte’s birth,” explaining that their goal from Parenting Day One was a stable, loving family life. “William and Catherine were in staunch agreement that their family should remain their highest priority.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been known to schedule their royal engagements around school pick-up and drop-off times, and attend all the sports days, school assemblies, and birthday parties. In his book, Myers revealed that this was always their intention. While many speculate that Princess Kate’s recent health crisis shaped their viewpoints, the Prince and Princess of Wales always planned to be very present parents who prioritized their children above all else. “As much as possible they would do the pick-ups and drop-offs to nursery and school,” Myers wrote.

The Prince and Princess of Wales bringing their children to school. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and Princess Kate want a normal-as-possible family life. (Image credit: Josh Shinner/The Prince and Princess of Wales)

“While William’s childhood had been shaped by numerous courtiers, the Cambridges wanted to create a home life that centred on giving their children a rounded upbringing away from the trappings of royal palaces,” Myers shared in his book. The Prince and Princess of Wales tried to create a home environment that felt un-royal, without the pomp and ceremony of palaces and castles. They spent as much of their children's early years at Anmer Hall, away from the royal glare, and later opted for humble Adelaide Cottage before settling at Forest Lodge.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis bake cupcakes in their home kitchen. (Image credit: Kensington Palace)

Prince William and Princess Kate wanted to establish a normal-as-possible family life before Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis could grasp the magnitude of their royal roles. “William and Catherine believed that before they could start introducing their family to their public roles, they first had to create a solid foundation at home.”

“Only then, slowly, would they reveal to their children the world they were to inhabit,” Myers explained. Prince William and Princess Kate shielded their children from any sort of royal duties or engagements until they were well into their school years, allowing a normal-as-possible childhood to be the foundation of their experience.

