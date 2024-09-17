Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Daughter Was Her Dad's Biggest Fan at His London Concert

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' 2-year-old daughter Malti is already a huge Jonas Brothers fan. In two adorable Instagram posts, Chopra shared behind-the-scenes snaps of Malti enjoying one of her dad's performances at The O2 venue in London this week.

In the first Instagram post, Chopra celebrated Nick's birthday, writing, "Happiest birthday to the best husband and dad. You make all our dreams come true .. everyday.. we love you." The carousel of pictures showed little Malti backstage with her parents, and wearing a pair of ear defenders in preparation for her dad's performance with the Jonas Brothers.

In a second Instagram post, Chopra shared a ton of personal photos of her family at the concert. In one snap, Malti could be seen holding a microphone while her uncle, Joe Jonas, looked on adoringly. In a short video clip, Chopra could be seen holding Malti up to watch the concert, and both mother and daughter were clearly enjoying Nick's performance.

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra) A photo posted by on

Revealing why the night was so special, Chopra wrote in her caption, "Monday nights should not be so much fun." She continued, "Also story time: I was crowned Miss World at this arena 24 years ago. It was called the Millennium Dome back then. I’ll never forget my little 18 year old, excited, nervous and competitive self, trying to look and be the best I could be."

Reflecting on the life-changing event she experienced in the same venue, Chopra said, "A memory I will never forget from November 30th 2000 is the feeling of balancing on pencil heels with a gorgeous Hemant Trivedi dress that was falling off the entire evening because my body tape would not stay on, as I was sweating so much from nerves." She continued, "Hence if you Google the pictures, after I win, I look like I’m doing a namaste in gratitude but I’m actually desperately trying to keep my dress up."

Returning to The O2 in London as a family was clearly a very special moment for Chopra, who wrote on Instagram, "To be back here watching my husband and his brothers perform with my daughter, family and friends is such a full circle. Life has been good. Gratitude."