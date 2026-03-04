Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says Daughter Malti Marie Is a "Performer"

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a proud mom to 4-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, whom she shares with her singer husband Nick Jonas.

For Marie Claire's March 2026 Craftsmanship Issue, the actress opens up about her young daughter's big personality and how she takes after both of her parents in one key way: she's a born performer.

"She’s in the middle of a room just telling her jokes and singing at the top of her voice," Chopra Jonas tells Lola Ogunnaike. "It’s such a wonder to me that she’s this human being who has so much of me, my husband, her grandparents, her ascendants, and every day she’s a surprise. She’s the greatest gift of my life. All my priorities have changed. Everything starts and ends with her."

(Image credit: Quil Lemons)

Malti had a difficult start to life, spending 110 days in the NICU.

"Our daughter was very coveted and very desired because I had a really tough time with pregnancies," Chopra Jonas tells Marie Claire. "She’s my miracle baby, so everything just stopped when she was born. I think it’s a preemie mom or a NICU mom thing, but I’m still in constant fear. When she’s not right by my side or she’s at school or when I’m in a different country, it’s this feeling that your heart is running outside of your body."

(Image credit: Quil Lemons)

By its nature, Chopra Jonas' work takes her out of the country on a regular basis, but parenthood has taught the celeb to be more discerning with the jobs she chooses to take on. She won't be pulled away from her husband and daughter if the project isn't worth it.

"I used to want to juggle all the balls and do all the things, but now I listen to my gut a lot more," she explains. "I’m more instinctive, and I’ve found power in being able to say 'no,' which used to be hard for me."

Chopra Jonas stars in new movie The Bluff, which is streaming now on Prime Video.