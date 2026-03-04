Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is "Grappling With Where the World Is Right Now"
It's "scary to be the parent of a young child at a time where the safety of children is so fragile."
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Priyanka Chopra Jonas could not love being a parent to daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, 4, any more. But for Marie Claire's March 2026 Craftsmanship Issue, Chopra Jonas opens up to Lola Ogunnaike about her fears about being a mother in this world.
"As a parent, you dread as time passes because it means having tougher conversations [with your kids], which means having tougher conversations with yourself as well," the actress says about helping Malti Marie with her self-esteem.
"Even I’m grappling with where the world is right now and my emotions around how scary it is to be the parent of a young child at a time where the safety of children is so fragile," she adds.
That said, Chopra Jonas incredibly proud that her daughter was born out of "the incredible coming together of two cultures"—i.e. her marriage to Nick Jonas. "She is the epitome of how incredible diversity actually is," the mom says of her little girl.
Of course, motherhood brings gifts along with the fears—one of which being Chopra Jonas' newfound ability to be kind to herself where she might not have been in the past.
"I’m not as mean to myself. I used to berate myself when I failed at something, or didn’t achieve the level of excellence that I wanted," she says. "I’ve taken the pressure off. As women, when we are in ambitious jobs or jobs that require constant movement, we can be really mean to ourselves. To push yourself to be able to work that much harder."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.