Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is "Grappling With Where the World Is Right Now"

Priyanka Chopra Jonas could not love being a parent to daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, 4, any more. But for Marie Claire's March 2026 Craftsmanship Issue, Chopra Jonas opens up to Lola Ogunnaike about her fears about being a mother in this world.

"As a parent, you dread as time passes because it means having tougher conversations [with your kids], which means having tougher conversations with yourself as well," the actress says about helping Malti Marie with her self-esteem.

(Image credit: Quil Lemons)

"Even I’m grappling with where the world is right now and my emotions around how scary it is to be the parent of a young child at a time where the safety of children is so fragile," she adds.

That said, Chopra Jonas incredibly proud that her daughter was born out of "the incredible coming together of two cultures"—i.e. her marriage to Nick Jonas. "She is the epitome of how incredible diversity actually is," the mom says of her little girl.

(Image credit: Quil Lemons)

Of course, motherhood brings gifts along with the fears—one of which being Chopra Jonas' newfound ability to be kind to herself where she might not have been in the past.

"I’m not as mean to myself. I used to berate myself when I failed at something, or didn’t achieve the level of excellence that I wanted," she says. "I’ve taken the pressure off. As women, when we are in ambitious jobs or jobs that require constant movement, we can be really mean to ourselves. To push yourself to be able to work that much harder."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors