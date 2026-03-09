How far would you travel to shop a Spring 2026 bag you absolutely had to have? In a video with over one million views on Instagram, Elle Ferguson says it's 30 hours. For the clothing and skincare brand founder, Chanel creative director Matthieu Blazy's debut takes on the classic flap bag and cap-toe pumps, warranted a trip from Sydney, Australia, to Paris. It's almost a given that she's willing to pay at least $11,000 for one of the largest Chanel totes she tried on in her video.

Ferguson is one of several fashion people—stylists, editors, content creators, and so on—who've taken a break from Paris Fashion Week's official programming this March for a Chanel boutique side-quest. All week, clips taken at Chanel's 31 Rue Cambon flagship or its Galleries Lafayette outpost have rivaled front-row videos snapped at Celine, Dior, and McQueen. The Cutting Room Floor podcast host Recho Omondi followed editors from several influential magazines and Substacks as they sampled intentionally distressed flap bags and two-tone heels. Stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson dedicated an edition of her newsletter, Brain Matter, to sharing her group chat's efforts to shop the collection before it sold out. (Spoiler: It did.)

From afar, the fervor appears to be more than the fashion hype machine at work. Matthieu Blazy joined Chanel last year after a stint at Bottega Veneta, known for its instant It bags and shoes. His initial shows for Chanel—including the September ready-to-wear debut and a New York City showcase for December's Métiers d'Art collection—demonstrated the same talent for transforming decades-old design icons into new, must-have pieces. Traditional quilted flap bags were stretched into a new East-West silhouette or intentionally squished, stuffed, and beat up. Bow-topped ballerinas gave way to foot-hugging, block-heeled shoes, sparking a trend towards high-vamp flats and heels. One jumbo leather top-handle bag with a simple double-C clasp felt like the reformed girl boss's take on a luxury work bag. (Complimentary.)

Before long, celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa were sourcing the reimagined, $5,100 small flap bags before they hit stores. In the months leading up to their wider release to the bag-collecting public, the excitement hasn't waned. Lines formed outside Chanel's stores when the first full drop of the Spring 2026 collection arrived last Thursday, per Vogue Business. According to Karefa-Johnson's newsletter, many sizes and silhouettes sold out.

Chanel's Spring 2026 collection introduced Matthieu Blazy's takes on classics like the

Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa were some of the first celebrities to land Matthieu Blazy's new Chanel bags.

The phenomenon isn't limited to Chanel's Paris flagship either. Luxury sourcing experts have been working overtime to secure brand-new flap bags for clients worldwide. Just look at sourcer Gab Waller's Instagram account, where the same collection has been racked up hundreds of comments from would-be buyers—and "Claimed" notices on Stories when items sell through.

All this Chanel shopping might surprise you if you've been watching its prices. The bags that fashion girls are losing their collective minds over, after all, cost at least $5,000.

The luxury fashion industry cooled last year after a pandemic-era boom, but price hikes have remained a constant at boutiques along the Champs-Élysées (including Chanel). But the industry is slated for a recovery—at least at houses where designers can provide enough bang for elite shoppers' buck. According to Deloitte's 2026 "Global Powers of Luxury" report, a majority of 420 executives surveyed said "value outweighs volume" in terms of recovering closet share. Translated from CEO-speak: The designers who make pieces that are truly special are the ones who will bounce back this year, even if they're still charging four or five figures.

So far, it seems Matthieu Blazy and Chanel are the first to crack the code on pieces that clients will go the distance to wear. All of the heritage from the Gabrielle Chanel era is still present in the chain link straps and that unmissable logo. Splashes of color like turquoise and persimmon red, or shapes that contort the usual Chanel silhouette, make these buys feel like more than a smart investment.

"People doubted if the collection would sell," one commenter remarked on Omondi's shopping video. "I guess this settles that argument."