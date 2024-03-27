Queen Camilla Comments on Kate Middleton’s Health For the First Time Since Announcing Her Cancer Diagnosis

Queen Camilla has made her first public comments about Kate Middleton's health following the bombshell revelation that the Princess of Wales has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatments.



On Wednesday, March 27, the Queen spoke to royal fans while enjoying a trip to the Shrewsbury Farmers’ Market—one of two public outings the Queen has made since her daughter-in-law's video announcement.



"I know that Catherine is thrilled by all the kind wishes and support," the Queen said, according to social media users in attendance and reported by Us Weekly.



The Queen also reportedly received homemade "get well" signs and posters two young bystanders—a 6-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl—and promised them both she would deliver the well-wishes to the princess herself.



The Queen was also handed a rose at one point during her outing.

Queen Camilla receives a message of support for Catherine, Princess of Wales from well-wishers during her visit to the Farmers' Market on March 27, 2024 in Shrewsbury, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Friday, March 22, the Princess of Wales shared an emotional video revealing she has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently receiving preventative treatment after undergoing what Kensington Palace described at the time as a "planned abdominal surgery" in January.



"It was thought (in January) that my condition was non-cancerous...However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present," the princess said in a video recorded two days prior to the public announcement.

"This, of course, came as a huge shock," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis, in a way that's appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I'm going to be OK."

The announcement came after months of intense scrutiny and public speculation regarding Middleton's health, whereabouts and even the state of her marriage to Prince William, especially in the wake of the royal family's Mother's Day photo scandal , in which the Kensington Palace shared what was later found to be a digitally altered image of the princess.

Following Middleton's announcement, experts say the Queen is "exactly what (the) royal family needs right now."

“Camilla is as stoic as she is forgiving,” Ingrid Seward, royal biographer and editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, said. “Kate’s illness has brought her closer to William, who once disliked her intensely. Even up to her marriage to his father, both William and (Prince) Harry begged ‘Pa’ not to marry Camilla. Thank goodness he did.”

Queen Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 12, 2023 in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to the Queen's comments, the Duchess of York, Sarah “Fergi” Ferguson, has also spoken out publicly about Middleton's diagnosis.



"All my thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales as she starts her treatment," Ferguson said in a statement posted to Instagram. "I know she will be surrounded by the love of her family and everyone is praying for the best outcome.



Earlier this year, Ferguson revealed she has been diagnosed with skin cancer, and after undergoing treatment for breast cancer last year.



"As someone who has faced their own battles with cancer in recent months, I am full of admiration for the way she ahs spoken publicly about her diagnosis and know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness," Ferguson continued. "I hope she will now be given the time, space and privacy to heal."