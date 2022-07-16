The Queen Gave Kate Middleton a Very Special Royal Honor

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

How do you know if you're a favorite of Queen Elizabeth? Most people's grandmothers might give them an extra cookie or a check on their birthday. The queen gives you a special royal honor as she reportedly did for Kate Middleton.

Majesty magazine editor Joe Little said on the Royally Us podcast (via Express), that the queen expressed "great trust" in her granddaughter-in-law by gifting her with a Royal Family Order. It is not an official royal title, but is given by the Head of State to female members of the royal family.

This, according to Little, is evidence of the close relationship between the Duchess of Cambridge and Queen Elizabeth.

"It’s something that is only given to the female members of the Royal Family who have been around for quite some time and are deemed to be of great support to the queen," Little explained. "So, not every member, not every female member of the royal family has got it but Kate now has."

One would certainly hope that the queen has faith in Prince William and Kate, as they will become the Prince and Princess of Wales when she is gone, and most likely become king and queen of the British monarchy one day.

Queen Elizabeth has always been said to have a particularly close relationship with Kate. According to royal biographer Andrew Morton in an interview with OK!, "the Queen was impressed she adored and loved William for himself, not for his title." Furthermore, he said, "She spends a lot more time supporting and nurturing the relationship between William and Catherine than she did with Charles and Diana. It’s pretty clear she wasn’t going to make that mistake again."