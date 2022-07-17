The Queen and Prince Charles Wanted Meghan Markle to Mend Her Relationship With Her Father

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If it were up to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles, Meghan Markle and her father, Thomas Markle, would be on good terms.

New information has come to light ​​thanks to British journalist Tom Bower’s new book , Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors. Page Six reports that the book claims that Charles and the Queen had a conference call weeks after Prince Harry and Meghan’s May 2018 wedding. The call was an attempt by Charles and the Queen to convince Meghan to mend the relationship with her father.

However, Meghan chose not to reconcile the relationship after her father publicly embarrassed her by staging paparazzi photos and speaking negatively about her in the press. At the time of the wedding, Meghan said that her father couldn’t attend because of his health, but according to the book, it was a result of their fractured relationship.

“Can’t she just go and see him and make this stop?” Charles asked Harry, according to Bower’s book.

Meghan found it to be “completely unrealistic” that she could fly to where her father was living in Mexico “and somehow hope to speak privately to my father without causing a frenzy of media attention and intrusion that could bring more embarrassment to the royal family.”

Harry and Meghan announced that they were stepping down from their duties as senior royals two weeks later.