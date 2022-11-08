Rebel Wilson Welcomes Her First Child Via Surrogate: Everything We Know So Far

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Rebel Wilson has welcomed her first child!

The Pitch Perfect actress announced the birth of baby Royce Lillian via surrogate, and I'm thrilled about her happy news.

The Daily Mail reports that "Royce" can mean "fame," "son of the king," or "royal." Lillian seems to be a reference to Wilson's great-aunt Lillian Disney (opens in new tab) (née Bounds), who was married to Walt Disney.

Wilson took to social media to share a photo of little "Roycie" in an adorable baby pink onesie and unicorn slippers (do they make these in grown-up sizes though?), as well as let her fans know how delighted she is.

"Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate," the actress wrote.

"I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!

"I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!

"I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club."

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Wilson's famous friends rallied to congratulate her. Paris Hilton wrote, "So happy for you love! Congratulations!!" Octavia Spencer said, "Congratulations!!!!!" Taika Waititi chimed in with, "yes Rebz, congrats xx"

The best comment by far, though, came courtesy of the new mom's Pitch Perfect co-star Brittany Snow, who wrote, "Aunt Britt is soooo excited to meet the newest Bella. I love you SO much Rebs" :) :) :)

Wilson shared photos from her gorgeous baby shower on her Instagram Stories. To celebrate her baby girl with her friends, the star rewore a beautiful pink Valentino dress which she wore back in May, per the Daily Mail.

The poolside party was hosted by Wilson's friend Ramona Agruma, and featured a delectable selection of baked goods, pink candy, and all the new mom's glam entourage.

Her friends took to Instagram en masse to share snaps from the day, with Carly Steel sharing a particularly adorable selection with the caption, "Congrats @rebelwilson on beautiful Baby Royce! Loved showering you both"

A post shared by Carly Steel (@carlyjsteel) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Sam Kennedy (@samrken) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on