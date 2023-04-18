Reese Witherspoon Isn’t Interested in Dating Right Now, Source Says

Reese Witherspoon, as ever, has a lot on her to do list—but dating isn’t one of them.

According to a source speaking to People , Witherspoon “is single” and not looking to change that anytime soon.

“Dating isn’t really on her mind right now,” the insider says. “She will have friends set her up when she is ready.”

Witherspoon filed for divorce from her husband of 11 years, Jim Toth, on April 1 at the Circuit Court of Davidson County, Tennessee, listing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason. The April 1 filing came just days after the couple jointly announced their split on March 24—just two days after Witherspoon’s forty-seventh birthday and two days before what would have been she and Toth’s 12-year wedding anniversary.

“We have some personal news to share…” the divorce announcement began. “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

Witherspoon and Toth, a talent agent at CAA, share a 10-year-old son, Tennessee. Witherspoon also has two older children, Ava and Deacon, from her first marriage to actor Ryan Phillippe.

“The divorce decision was not an easy one for her,” a source tells People. “It was rough to reach the decision and to announce it. Reese is doing much better now, though. She has no regrets and is just focused on her kids and work. She has a big group of loyal friends that she leans on. There is no drama with Jim. They co-parent, and this is the focus.”

Another source told the outlet that Witherspoon “has a lot of support” from friends and that she “is positive about her future.”

“Reese is moving on,” the insider says. “There is no drama, and she’s just focused on her son. She and Jim share custody. They want things to be as smooth as possible for Tennessee.”

Last Thursday, Witherspoon stepped out for her first public appearance since the divorce announcement at the premiere of Apple TV+’s The Last Thing He Told Me.