Rihanna Arrived Fashionably Late to the Met Gala 2023—and It Was Well Worth The Wait

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)
Rihanna knows how to make an entrance, even if it's hours late. RiRi was the last one to show up to the 2023 Met Gala, alongside A$AP Rocky, and we'll go ahead and forgive them for their tardiness because of their killer looks. Of course, they both paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld—Rihanna in an ultra-glam fur coat from Fendi's fall/winter 1997 ready-to-wear collection and A$AP Rocky in a Gucci skirt, jeans, blazer, and white dress shirt (a nearly-identical ensemble to one worn by Lagerfeld himself on the Chanel runway in 2004).  

And because Rihanna is Rihanna, that was just her first look. She had an entirely different outfit on as she stepped out of her car at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Long gone was the fur, and instead a voluminous floral hooded white gown with a long train by Valentino took its place. To accessorize, she wore large stud diamond earrings, a pearl chocker by BVLGARI, and white lace-up shoes. 

Rihanna attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

But wait, there's more! While ascending the Met steps, Rihanna shrugged off her floral top in a reveal that left us in shock. Underneath? A beautiful, bridal, fitted gown that showed off her baby bump. See the stunning outfit transformation for yourself, below.

Rihanna attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

Rihanna attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

In typical RiRi fashion, her looks were well worth the wait. 

