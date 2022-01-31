Rihanna Is Pregnant With Her First Child
Congrats to her and A$AP Rocky!
Surprise! Rihanna is pregnant with her first child. The singer debuted her baby bump on a stroll in NYC during the weekend, hand-in-hand with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.
Ri Ri wore a long pink coat open to display her bare stomach adorned with gold chains to make the official announcement. You can see the pictures here and here, and if you're wondering how she wasn't freezing during the cold temps in the city this weekend, same!
Though Rihanna and Rocky have denied relationship rumors and have considered themselves longtime friends, they basically confirmed their relationship when Rocky called Rihanna "the love of his life" last May. Rihanna has also expressed throughout the years how much she's wanted to be a mom.
The singer and beauty mogul hasn't posted a formal announcement on her social media outlets yet, but imaginably we can expect a post soon.
Congrats to the happy couple!
This post will be updated as more information surfaces.
