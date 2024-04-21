This Royal Couple Just Announced The End of Their 13 Year Marriage

Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana of Greece have called it quits after 13 years of marriage.

On April 19, the royals shared an announcement on their official website, available in both Greek and English.

"Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana, after fourteen years of living together, have decided to dissolve their marriage," the announcement begins. "Both express the difficulty of this decision, the deep appreciation and respect they have for each other, but also the love with which they have walked all these years."

The announcement went on to say that "the same values ​​of respect and understanding will form the basis of their relationship in the future, a relationship of deep and sincere friendship."

Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana of Greece arrive at the Opera House on the ocassion of the celebration of King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway 80th birthdays on May 10, 2017 in Oslo, Norway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"They will continue to live and be active in Greece, the place they both feel at home. Family will always be by their side," the announcement concluded. "Thank you very much for your respect and discretion."

The statement was signed by the "Office of the former Royal Family of Greece."

The announcement comes after the former couple attended a memorial service for Nikolaos' father, King Constantine, alongside members of the British royal family.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Prince William was noticeably absent from the Feb. 27, 2024 services after a last-minute decision to pull out from the public affair due to his wife, Kate Middleton's, cancer diagnosis, which she did not reveal to the public until March.



At the time, the Prince said he could not attend the event for "personal reasons." The Duke of Wales had been scheduled to perform a reading at the service.

Princess Tatiana of Greece and Denmark and Prince Nikolaos of Greece arrives to attend a thanksgiving service for the life of King Constantine of the Hellenes, at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on February 27, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate was also absent, as was to be expected after Kensington Palace announced she underwent planned abdominal surgery in January. King Charles was also absent, in the wake of his cancer diagnosis.

Other members of the British and Greek royal families did attend the services, however, at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Queen Camilla was the most senior member of the Royal Family in attendance at the time, accompanied by embattled royal Prince Andrew , Sarah the Duchess of York , and Princess Beatrice . Prince Andrew was attending the service as a member of the British Royal Family and had been invited by the Greek Royal Family.

Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana married in August, 2010, on the island of Spetses in Greece at the Cathedral of Ayios Nikolaos.