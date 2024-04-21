This Royal Couple Just Announced The End of Their 13 Year Marriage

Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana of Greece have called it quits after 13 years of marriage.
On April 19, the royals shared an announcement on their official website, available in both Greek and English.
"Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana, after fourteen years of living together, have decided to dissolve their marriage," the announcement begins. "Both express the difficulty of this decision, the deep appreciation and respect they have for each other, but also the love with which they have walked all these years."
The announcement went on to say that "the same values of respect and understanding will form the basis of their relationship in the future, a relationship of deep and sincere friendship."
"They will continue to live and be active in Greece, the place they both feel at home. Family will always be by their side," the announcement concluded. "Thank you very much for your respect and discretion."
The statement was signed by the "Office of the former Royal Family of Greece."
The announcement comes after the former couple attended a memorial service for Nikolaos' father, King Constantine, alongside members of the British royal family.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Prince William was noticeably absent from the Feb. 27, 2024 services after a last-minute decision to pull out from the public affair due to his wife, Kate Middleton's, cancer diagnosis, which she did not reveal to the public until March.
At the time, the Prince said he could not attend the event for "personal reasons." The Duke of Wales had been scheduled to perform a reading at the service.
Princess Kate was also absent, as was to be expected after Kensington Palace announced she underwent planned abdominal surgery in January. King Charles was also absent, in the wake of his cancer diagnosis.
Other members of the British and Greek royal families did attend the services, however, at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Queen Camilla was the most senior member of the Royal Family in attendance at the time, accompanied by embattled royal Prince Andrew, Sarah the Duchess of York, and Princess Beatrice. Prince Andrew was attending the service as a member of the British Royal Family and had been invited by the Greek Royal Family.
Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana married in August, 2010, on the island of Spetses in Greece at the Cathedral of Ayios Nikolaos.
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
-
All the Celebrities Spotted at Coachella This Weekend
The rich and famous showed up and showed out!
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Patti Smith Reacts to Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' Nod
"I was moved to be mentioned."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Here's How the Royal Family Will Privately Mark Queen Elizabeth's Birthday, According to a Former Royal Butler
April 21 marks the second posthumous birthday for the former Queen of England.
By Danielle Campoamor Published