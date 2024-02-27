Prince William Unexpectedly Pulls Out of Royal Event as Princess Kate Recovers From Surgery

Over a month ago, Princess Kate underwent a planned abdominal surgery at the London Clinic. Sources close to the royal family have indicated that she is recovering well: she left the hospital on January 29 to continue recovering at her home in Windsor, and, per People, she's "doing well."

However, Prince William pulled out of attending a memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece at the last minute for unspecified "personal reasons." Constantine was William's godfather, and he had been due to perform a reading at the service.

Princess Kate wasn't expected at the service; the Palace had already specified that there would be no public duties for Kate until after Easter.

Princess Kate pictured with her children, who are currently doting on her as she recovers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate was most notably missed from last week's BAFTAs, which she typically attends. Her three children are apparently taking good care of her, as well as her husband, Prince William, who recently thanked everyone for their support.

King Charles, too, is currently absent from royal duties as he undergoes treatment for prostate cancer. William has been filling in for Charles, as well as Queen Camilla. Rumors suggested Prince Harry would return to help temporarily, but it has since been clarified that this is certainly not the case.

At the memorial service on Tuesday, Camilla was the most senior member of the Royal Family in attendance, accompanied by Prince Andrew, Sarah the Duchess of York, and Princess Beatrice. Andrew was attending the service as a member of the British Royal Family and had been invited by the Greek Royal Family.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An inside source claimed William's absence was not due to the King's health but did not specify whether it was due to his wife's health.

Hopefully, Kate is resting well and taking some well-deserved time off, ready to return at the end of next month.