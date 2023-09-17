Prince William Says Princess Diana Would Sing Tina Turner in the Car

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William took the time to reflect on his childhood while appearing on an episode of AppleFitness+'s Time to Walk podcast. He explained that as a kid, his mom, the late Princess Diana, would sing Tina Turner to help alleviate his and Prince Harry's anxiety surrounding going back to school.

Prince William said, "When I was younger, Harry and I, we were at boarding school. And my mother used to play all sorts of songs to kind of while away the anxiety of going back to school. And one of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner's 'The Best' because sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment."

He continued, "And my mother, she'd be driving along, singing at the top of her voice. And we'd even get the policeman in the car, he'd be occasionally singing along, as well. You'd be singing and listening to the music right the way out into the gates of school, when they dropped you off. And, and that's when reality kind of sunk in that you really were going back to school because before that, you're lost in songs."

The Prince of Wales continued that now when he listens to "The Best," he thinks about his mother. "You'll want to play it again just to keep that family moment going," he said on the podcast episode. "When I listen to it now, it takes me back to those car rides and brings back lots of memories of my mother."