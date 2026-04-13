Ex-Prince Andrew’s New Home is Planning a Special Celebration for Queen Elizabeth’s 100th Birthday
The late Queen would have turned 100 on April 21.
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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was evicted from Royal Lodge after he lost his titles and honors in October 2025, and he’s since relocated to The King’s Sandringham estate. Now that the former Duke of York is living at Marsh Farm, located on the monarch’s sprawling Norfolk, England property, he’s experienced a significant change in lifestyle. The disgraced royal has largely been keeping a low profile, minus a few instances of him being spotted walking his dogs. But on April 10, the Sandringham estate announced the special way Queen Elizabeth’s 100th birthday will be celebrated on its grounds.
The royal residence shared a Reel on Instagram featuring sunny, springtime scenes and special plaques marking milestones in the late Queen’s life situated along tree-lined paths. “Celebrating the centenary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth, this exhibition explores her lifelong connection to The Sandringham Estate,” the Reel was captioned.
“From her earliest childhood years to her historic seventy-year reign, Sandringham remained a constant thread in her life,” the Reel continued.Article continues below
According to the royal estate, “This special exhibition traces her extraordinary path, exploring both the global milestones of her reign and the personal mark she left on her cherished Norfolk home.”
Queen Elizabeth's centenary exhibition is free to access for visitors to the Sandringham estate and is located at the Sandringham Arboretum. It's unknown whether Andrew plans to visit the arboretum, which is located just a few minutes' drive from Marsh Farm.
Next week, multiple events will honor the late Queen's life and reign. King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend the Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style exhibition, and other senior royals will join Their Majesties to view plans for a national memorial to Queen Elizabeth. The Royal Family will also welcome VIP guests for a Buckingham Palace reception on April 21, including other members of the British public celebrating their 100th birthdays on the same date as the late Queen.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.