Ex-Prince Andrew’s New Home is Planning a Special Celebration for Queen Elizabeth’s 100th Birthday

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was evicted from Royal Lodge after he lost his titles and honors in October 2025, and he’s since relocated to The King’s Sandringham estate. Now that the former Duke of York is living at Marsh Farm, located on the monarch’s sprawling Norfolk, England property, he’s experienced a significant change in lifestyle. The disgraced royal has largely been keeping a low profile, minus a few instances of him being spotted walking his dogs. But on April 10, the Sandringham estate announced the special way Queen Elizabeth’s 100th birthday will be celebrated on its grounds.

The royal residence shared a Reel on Instagram featuring sunny, springtime scenes and special plaques marking milestones in the late Queen’s life situated along tree-lined paths. “Celebrating the centenary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth, this exhibition explores her lifelong connection to The Sandringham Estate,” the Reel was captioned.

“From her earliest childhood years to her historic seventy-year reign, Sandringham remained a constant thread in her life,” the Reel continued.

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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's home, Marsh Farm, is pictured on April (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are pictured at Sandringham House in 1982. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the royal estate, “This special exhibition traces her extraordinary path, exploring both the global milestones of her reign and the personal mark she left on her cherished Norfolk home.”

Queen Elizabeth's centenary exhibition is free to access for visitors to the Sandringham estate and is located at the Sandringham Arboretum. It's unknown whether Andrew plans to visit the arboretum, which is located just a few minutes' drive from Marsh Farm.

Next week, multiple events will honor the late Queen's life and reign. King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend the Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style exhibition, and other senior royals will join Their Majesties to view plans for a national memorial to Queen Elizabeth. The Royal Family will also welcome VIP guests for a Buckingham Palace reception on April 21, including other members of the British public celebrating their 100th birthdays on the same date as the late Queen.