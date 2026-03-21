Why Royal Experts "Have a Sneaking Suspicion" Ex-Prince Andrew Will Be Forced to Leave Wood Farm Before Easter

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was forced to move out of his home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, after new details emerged regarding his association with Jeffrey Epstein. As well as losing all of his royal titles, the ex-Duke of York agreed to move on to the Sandringham estate, instead. Now, royal experts are suggesting that the former prince might be made to move properties once again.

The Sun's royal editor, Matt Wilkinson, appeared on Hello! magazine's "A Right Royal Podcast," and said, "The Royal Family use Wood Farm a lot and the Easter holidays are coming up, so there may be wider extended members of the family that would want to pop up for a holiday, a free holiday, basically, and want to use Wood Farm."

Andrew is temporarily staying at Wood Farm while renovations are completed on his new home, Marsh Farm.

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Andrew is temporarily staying at Wood Farm while renovations are completed on his new home, Marsh Farm. (Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Wilkinson continued, "So Andrew's got to get into Marsh Farm next door pretty sharpish. They've put the gates up, these big security gates outside. They've been working around the clock for the last couple of weeks."

The royal expert also noted that Andrew's furniture was seen being delivered to the property, along with kitchen appliances and carpets. "It looks like the kitchen has been completely done," Wilkinson noted. "And then we had the removal vans, which [contain] artwork that's been in storage, turn up this week to move into Marsh Farm."

"So Andrew's got to get into Marsh Farm next door pretty sharpish." (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for when the ex-duke will be made to leave Wood Farm, Wilkinson shared on the podcast, "We were told that we were to expect Andrew to be into his new final exile by Easter, which is the first weekend in April [2026]. But I have a sneaking suspicion he could be in even before that, because they want Wood Farm back. You know, the longer he's there, the more comfy he gets."

Basically, Andrew is likely to face even more upheaval during the next few weeks.