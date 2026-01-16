Ex-Prince Andrew Will Move to an "Even Smaller" Sandringham House Until Marsh Farm Is Ready, Per Report

According to insiders, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's eviction from Royal Lodge, which originally could've been delayed up until October, is happening faster than expected. The former Duke of York is due to move to his new Sandringham estate home, Marsh Farm, as soon the end of January, per the Sun, but it seems that the run-down property likely won't be ready in time.

Sources tell the media outlet that Andrew is being offered "temporary accommodation" until renovations on his new home are complete, with the ex-duke staying "in an even smaller property at Sandringham until Easter when the work on Marsh Farm is due to be completed."

Moving fans were spotted at Royal Lodge this week, and royal sources have suggested that the temporary lodging is "part of a plan to speed up" Andrew's relocation to Norfolk.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could be leaving Royal Lodge within weeks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Duke and Duchess of York made their last public appearance at the September 2025 funeral for the Duchess of Kent. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While extensive work has been carried out on Marsh Farm, a source added that the home "still needs a lot of attention to make it habitable." Work vans have been pictured at the property in recent days, with additions including new security cameras and fencing.

Compared to the 30-room Royal Lodge, however, the source says Marsh Farm "is a lot, lot smaller and less luxurious."

While Andrew will be moving to The King's private estate, ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is set to move into her own home for the first time since 2008. "She’s looking for a place in Windsor," a separate royal insider told People in December, adding that the former Duchess of York is "assessing a number of options" for her post-Royal Lodge life.