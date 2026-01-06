The "Tricky" Reason King Charles Wants to Evict Ex-Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge Before Easter Is Revealed
"I don't think he's in any rush to leave."
Buckingham Palace announced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's eviction from Royal Lodge in October, but with the holiday season having come and gone, the former Duke of York is still firmly residing in Windsor. Rebecca English of the Daily Mail recently reported that plans are in place for Andrew to leave his longtime home by April, but whether that happens remains to be seen.
"I am told the plan is that Andrew will be 'out' of Royal Lodge by Easter," English wrote on January 3. This year the holiday falls on April 5, but the symbolism behind the eviction date has to do with where the royals celebrate Easter.
Each year, the family attends church at St George's Chapel, on the grounds of Windsor Castle, before heading to a family lunch on Easter Sunday. Although he stepped down from royal duties after his association with Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew showed up for Easter services with the royals in 2023, 2024 and 2025.
English notes that Andrew's exit from Royal Lodge would be key in "avoiding another potentially tricky encounter" with the disgraced ex-duke.
A source told English that while "the plan" is for Andrew to not be living at Royal Lodge "by Easter," his move to the Sandringham estate might not be able to take place so quickly. The insider noted that "an interim measure" might need to be put in place due to renovations needed on his new property.
"While I understand Marsh Farm at Sandringham, which was recently mooted as a possibility, is destined to be his new home, it is considered 'quite small' and needs a 'lot of work doing on it' to make it habitable and secure," English wrote.
Kate Mansey of the Times also spoke of the matter on the publication's radio show, noting, "Any house move is complicated, as you know, but this is moreso. I don't think he's in any rush to leave."
With a "lifetime" of his personal belongings as well as priceless items from the Royal Collection, Andrew also needs to significantly downsize what's in Royal Lodge at the moment as he prepares to move to a much smaller property.
"People close to the King really, really want him out by Easter, I've been told," Mansey added. "But let's see. Let's see how far that goes."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.