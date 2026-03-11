Former Prince Andrew's New Home Is Getting One "Luxury" Upgrade that's Featured in Buckingham Palace

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has yet to move out of his temporary home on the Sandringham estate, Wood Farm, but reports indicate his permanent residence is getting some royally-approved finishings. According to Hello! , a truck from U.K. flooring company Linney Cooper, which holds a royal warrant from King Charles, was spotted at Andrew’s future home, Marsh Farm.

Renovations on the property have been carried for several months now, and it seems the former Duke of York’s floors and carpets will be installed by the same company that did work on Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, and Andrew’s former home, Royal Lodge. Linney Cooper was also responsible for the carpeting at Windsor Castle, which had to be redone after the devastating fire that swept through the building in 1992.

Per the magazine, another company, Next Level Flooring Solutions, was also pictured arriving at Marsh Farm recently. The ex-duke is understood to be moving into Marsh Farm next month, and until then, he’s keeping a low profile at Prince Philip’s former country retreat, Wood Farm.

Article continues below

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will be moving into Marsh Farm in the coming weeks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Linney Cooper installed some of the carpets at Buckingham Palace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although he might be getting some luxury upgrades to the home, Marsh Farm is certainly a step down from the 30-room Royal Lodge. In January, a source told the Sun that Marsh Farm—which is situated in the middle of a flood plain —“is a lot, lot smaller and less luxurious” than what Andrew was used to in Windsor.

There’s not much to do in the peace and quiet of the Sandringham estate in winter to begin with, and since his February 19 arrest, the former Duke of York has essentially been housebound.

Speaking to the Express 's TalkTV , Entitled author Andrew Lownie said that Andrew is “stuck on Wood Farm up in Sandringham . I hear he's not even allowed to go out the front door to go [horseback] riding.”

However, the ex-duke’s daily routine doesn’t seem to differ much from when he was living at Royal Lodge. When asked what Andrew did all day, Lownie replied, “Well, what he did before really, which is to basically mooch around all morning in his dressing gown and watch films.”

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors